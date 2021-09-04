Taliban special forces stop women's protest
A march by Afghan women demanding equal rights from their country's new rulers was brought to an end on Saturday by Taliban special forces. (Sept. 4)
Trump reportedly 'f---ing hates' Ron DeSantis
Former President Trump is in advanced talks to sell rights to his Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., sources tell Axios. Why it matters: The removal of Trump’s big, golden name from Pennsylvania Avenue would be a symbolic bombshell savored by opponents. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The historic building became a prop and symbol for both sides in the political wars.The hotel was a central setting during his chaotic presidency, with Trump p
"The ReidOut" anchor listed many scathing things that the GOP is — and one thing it most definitely isn’t.
“Mr. McCarthy should be defending Congress’s prerogative to investigate, not trying to curb it with threats and bullying."
Republicans should read the disappointing jobs reports very carefully
"What do you guys want?" Miller said during the meeting, according to CNN. "A bunch of Iraqs and 'Stans across the country?"
In 2018, expected to attend a conference in DC, Craft rejected a list of suggested hotels, saying "I would prefer the TRUMP HOTEL," The Post reported.
In an interview with Insider, Mary Trump claimed that Donald Trump is a "born autocrat" who routinely favored despots.
President Joe Biden did not visit the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following the 2018 massacre despite saying that he did so, the White House said Friday.
“Well, every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes [sic] me about 15 minutes later,” the former president told Vanity Fair.
(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s economic resilience in the wake of China’s efforts to punish it for diplomatic slights has some Down Under declaring victory. They might be speaking too soon.Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said last month that China’s campaign to “make us more compliant” has “completely backfired.” Beijing’s pressure, he added, “has demonstrated to China that they can pull all these levers and it doesn’t actually work.”Exports continue to scale record heights even as China has
Brendan Carr didn’t mention this as he defended the GOP leader’s dubious claim that it would be illegal for telecom companies to preserve call records.
It’s been a while since Ivanka Trump has been seen near her Miami Beach condo, but after a two-month absence, cameras caught the mother-of-three enjoying an afternoon with her oldest child, Arabella Rose, 10. Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner put the brakes on their public life after they left Washington, D.C. in January after serving […]
RETIRE BETTER Washington lawmakers are pretty good at a few things. They’re good at raising money for their next campaign. And they’re really, really good at avoiding difficult problems that might imperil their grip on power.
China is making its influence felt in Latin America and the Caribbean in a way officials say is harmful to the U.S. and via methods the U.S. can't employ.
Suleiman al-Khalidi, a Jordanian national, flew to Beirut on Aug. 2 but was stopped by officials at passport control who took him aside for questioning and asked him to surrender his company laptop computer and mobile phone, Khalidi said. After Khalidi declined to hand over his equipment, he was transferred to a deportation centre before being sent back to Jordan the next day. Reuters wrote to Lebanese authorities asking for the decision to be reversed.
Afghan activists told Insider that even during the previous governments, gay men would be lured to their deaths through social media.
In 1995 Monica Lewinsky was just another recent college graduate trying to figure out her next move career-wise. But over the next three years, she would become ensnared in one of the biggest scandals in the recent history of the United States. So what is she doing now? The new Ryan Murphy limited series "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which debuts Sept. 7 on FX, looks back at Lewinsky's tumultuous years in Washington, D.C., her involvement with then-President Bill Clinton, a shocking betra
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered officials to wage a tougher epidemic prevention campaign in “our style” after he turned down some foreign COVID-19 vaccines offered via the U.N.-backed immunization program. During a Politburo meeting Thursday, Kim said officials must “bear in mind that tightening epidemic prevention is the task of paramount importance which must not be loosened even a moment,” the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday. While stressing the need for material and technical means of virus prevention and increasing health workers' qualifications, Kim also called for “further rounding off our style epidemic prevention system,” KCNA said.
While Biden hit a new low in the NPR/Marist poll, more Americans still blame former President George W. Bush for the war in Afghanistan.