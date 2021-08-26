Taliban spokesman ‘strongly condemns’ Kabul airport bombings

The Taliban have condemned the explosions at Hamid Karzai International Airport, which left a number of people dead and more injured.

The two explosions occurred at the Kabul, Afghanistan airport on Thursday morning U.S. time, and the Pentagon confirmed that the “complex attack” resulted in “a number of US and civilian casualties.”

“The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where US forces are responsible for security,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the militant group in control of Afghanistan, said on social media. "The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped."

It is unclear how many people were hurt and killed in the blasts, though initial reporting shows that at least 13 people were killed, including children, according to NBC News. Mujahid said that 52 people had been wounded, according to Tolo News.

"We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. "A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack."

No group immediately took responsibility for the attacks, though officials believe ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate of terrorist organization ISIS, was behind the attack, according to the Associated Press.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul warned of “security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport” on Wednesday night, urging American citizens to avoid traveling to the airport. President Joe Biden has warned in recent days that soldiers in Afghanistan are in danger of an attack by ISIS-K.

The Taliban have been working with the U.S. at the airport, acting as security on the outer grounds. Representatives from the militant group have repeatedly demanded that the U.S. stand by President Joe Biden’s self-imposed Aug. 31 withdrawal, saying an extension would be a “red line.”

Since the Taliban toppled the Afghan government on Aug. 14, the U.S. and other allies have launched a non-combatant evacuation operation to get western countries’ citizens and allied Afghans who would be in danger under Taliban rule out of the country.

U.S. and coalition forces have evacuated more than 100,000 people from the airport this month. It is unclear what the explosions will mean for U.S. evacuation efforts with Biden’s deadline just days away.

