Taliban threatens to attack U.S., NATO troops as May 1 Trump withdrawal date passes

Jacob Knutson
·2 min read

The Taliban threatened to launch attacks on U.S. and NATO troops on Saturday as the May 1 deadline for the complete withdrawal of foreign troops brokered by the Trump administration came and went.

Why it matters: President Biden announced last month that the U.S. would begin withdrawing troops from the country on May 1 but would not finish until Sept. 11, and the Taliban in response vowed to resume attacks on U.S. and NATO personnel.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

What they're saying: "As withdrawal of foreign forces from [Afghanistan] by agreed upon May 1st deadline has passed, this violation in principle has opened the way for IEA Mujahidin to take every counteraction it deems appropriate against the occupying forces," Zabiullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesperson, said in a statement on Saturday.

The big picture: The Taliban said it would not attend any peace conferences until all foreign troops have left Afghanistan, Axios' Dave Lawler reports.

  • The Taliban boycotted a peace conference in Istanbul meant to encourage efforts to end the war in Afghanistan and sketch out a possible political settlement between the group and the Afghan government, Al Jazeera reports.

  • As of now, there are around 10,000 NATO troops in the country, of which roughly 3,500 are American.

The Pentagon is also preparing for possible Taliban attacks on U.S., NATO and coalition forces because of the passed deadline, AP reports.

  • Taliban fighters overran a key army base held by the Afghan military in the southeastern Ghazni Province on Saturday, capturing dozens of soldiers and killing several others, according to Voice of America.

  • A vehicle bombing in Afghanistan's Logar Province on Friday killed at least 25 people and injured more than 60, including multiple high school students.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon preparing for Taliban attacks during US withdrawal

    The Pentagon is preparing for possible Taliban attacks on U.S. and coalition forces as they withdraw from Afghanistan, a prospect that complicates the outlook for winding down America's longest war. May 1 was the date all U.S. and other foreign forces were to have departed Afghanistan under a February 2020 deal between the Taliban and the Trump administration. As part of that agreement, the Taliban halted attacks on U.S. troops, and none has been killed since then.

  • Investigators seek evidence linking Rudy Giuliani to efforts to oust U.S. envoy to Ukraine

    The federal probe is looking into whether some of the alleged efforts potentially violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

  • U.S. commander warns against attacks on troops in Afghanistan as deadline passes

    KABUL (Reuters) -The commander of foreign forces in Afghanistan warned on Saturday it would be a mistake for insurgents to attack foreign troops still present in the country after the passing of a May 1 deadline for withdrawal agreed last year with Taliban militants. U.S. Army General Scott Miller's comments followed what a U.S. forces spokesman described as "ineffective indirect fire" at an airfield in Kandahar that had caused no injuries or damage. The Taliban did not immediately respond to request for comment on whether it was involved in the incident.

  • Taliban attacks airfield as U.S. troops begin withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Taliban forces launched a rocket attack on Kandahar airfield on Saturday as the U.S. is set to begin withdrawing from Afghanistan, a U.S. military spokesperson told CBS News. Fighter jets launched from the USS Eisenhower retaliated against a suspected Taliban position. Charlie D'Agata reports.

  • US troops leaving Afghanistan

    A top U.S. diplomat says the Taliban warned about attacking forces if troops do not leave by the original May 1 deadline agreed to by the Trump Administration.

  • Biden administration's hard exit from Afghanistan

    The biggest foreign policy surprise from President Biden’s first 100 days was his decision to act on a promise his predecessors hadn't: the full U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.Why it matters: Biden didn't settle on an unconditional withdrawal because he saw a path to a stable Afghanistan without U.S. troops in the country. Instead, he argued that it was clear by now that no such path existed with them there.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: As Donald Trump’s May 1 deadline to pull out approached without any announcement from Biden, a delay became inevitable — likely with all the usual caveats about supporting the diplomatic process and responding to conditions on the ground.One Middle Eastern official told me knowingly that Biden’s challenge was to convince Americans that he was getting out and the Taliban that he was prepared to stay.So the surprise from Biden’s mid-April announcement was not the timeline — all U.S. troops out by Sep. 11 — but how definitive it was. “This is not conditions-based,” a senior administration official emphasized. No counterterrorism force would stay behind. After 20 years, America was getting out.Senior leaders in the Pentagon reportedly argued against that approach behind closed doors. Former top commanders, like David Petraeus, did so publicly. In his speech, Biden mentioned the counterarguments — such as the U.S. would be abandoning its leverage or handing its foes a victory — and discarded them as “a recipe for keeping American troops in Afghanistan indefinitely.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • British startup Oxitec releases first genetically modified mosquitoes in U.S.

    Oxitec, a British startup determined to prevent instances of mosquito-borne disease, released thousands of genetically modified mosquito eggs in the Florida Keys this week as part of a test approved by the Environmental Protection Agency and Florida's agriculture department.Why it matters: It marks the first release of genetically modified mosquitoes in the U.S. and has some locals worried about how this will impact the broader ecosystem, according to CNN.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.How it works: Oxitec expects to target Aedes aegypti, an invasive species of mosquito that carries several dangerous diseases like yellow fever, dengue and Zika virus.The startup aims to control the species by releasing genetically modified male mosquitoes that, like natural male Aedes aegypti, feed on nectar rather than blood and do not transmit diseases to humans. The modified males carry a "self-limiting" gene that will target and kill future female Aedes aegypti, which feed on humans and can transmit dangerous diseases.The company hopes that by releasing the modified males, it will lower the number of biting females and reduce instances of disease transmission.By the numbers: Oxitec said that Aedes aegypti makes up just 4% of the mosquito population in the Keys but is responsible for virtually all disease transmission there.The company has released more than 1 billion bugs around the world, including in Brazil and the Cayman Islands, Axios' Dan Primack reports.What they're saying: "The challenges posed by disease-spreading mosquitoes is growing, not shrinking, making this pilot project a major step forward in bringing Oxitec’s safe, self-limiting technology to the [U.S.]," Grey Frandsen, Oxitec’s CEO, said in a statement.“Our primary mission is to protect residents in the Florida Keys from all mosquitoes including the disease-transmitting Aedes aegypti," said Andrea Leal, executive director of the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District, which collaborated with Oxitec on the release project.The big picture: If successful, the release of genetically modified males could become an alternative to controlling mosquito populations.Currently, the primary way to control the populations is by spraying insecticides that can persist in the environment and unintentionally harm insects like bees and butterflies.Yes, but: Some Florida Key residents have strongly opposed the release of genetically modified mosquitoes since the project was announced, according to CNN.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 3 officers resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

    Three Colorado police officers involved in the arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was shown being pushed to the ground and handcuffed on body camera footage have resigned, police said Friday. Loveland Police Chief Robert Ticer announced the departures of Officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali and Community Services Officer Tyler Blackett in connection to the arrest of Karen Garner at a news conference, without providing details about how they left. After Garner filed a federal lawsuit this month and her lawyer released body camera footage of her arrest, the department announced it was putting Hopp, the arresting officer, on leave.

  • Georgia sheriff's deputy caught bragging about beating a Black man

    In texts to an extremist group, former deputy Cody Griggers also said that he intended to charge Black people with felonies in order to keep them from voting.

  • Packers GM explains reasons for picking CB Eric Stokes in first round

    A collection of quotes from Packers GM Brian Gutekunst after picking Georgia CB Eric Stokes in the first round.

  • U.S. launches airstrike in response to failed Taliban rocket attack on day formal withdrawal begins

    As U.S. and NATO forces began their formal withdrawal from Afghanistan on Saturday, violence broke out in multiple parts of the country, including near a base that's home to remaining U.S. soldiers. The incidents appear to signal the challenges that likely lay ahead during the transition period. On Friday, the evening before the launch of the final withdrawal phase, which is set to end by or before Sept. 11, 2021, a truck bomb exploded outside of a guesthouse in Pul-e-Alam in Logar Province, killing at least 27 people. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Afghan government blames the Taliban. If that was indeed the case, The New York Times writes, then "it would be the most overt signal yet that the deal the Americans reached with the group" last year "is off." The Taliban has never ceased with attacks and assassinations, but Friday night's bombing "appeared to represent a shift in tactics," the Times notes. The Taliban has accused the U.S. of violating the agreement — which originally marked May 1 as the final deadline — with Biden's extension, though multiple spokesmen for the group said Saturday that leaders are still deciding how to respond. Elsewhere on Friday, Taliban insurgents overran an Afghan army base and captured 25 soldiers, while U.S. military spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett tweeted that Kandahar Airfield, one of the bases where a small contingent of U.S. and NATO soldiers remain, "received ineffective firing" on Saturday. There were no injuries or damages. The U.S. military then responded to the rocket attack with an airstrike on a Taliban position, CNN reports. On the date the U.S. is set to begin withdrawing from Afghanistan: - In Logar: guesthouse attacked by suicide bomber killing at least 27- In Ghazni: Afghan military base taken with 25 prisoners- In Kandahar: U.S. NATO airfield is attacked with rocketshttps://t.co/KfpYb1BkRc — Wajahat S. Khan (@WajSKhan) May 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesThe 2021 Kentucky Derby horse names, rankedWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really about

  • There’s a fundamental problem with how rich countries are paying for climate damages

    Billions of dollars earmarked for global climate equity never reach their target.

  • Florida legislature passes elections bill that contains restrictions on voting, following a GOP trend

    The state's GOP spearheaded the bill and Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill.

  • Fire in hospital's intensive care kills 18 in India's Gujarat

    AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) -At least 18 people, including two healthcare workers were killed in a fire at a COVID-19 hospital in the western Indian state of Gujarat late on Friday night, officials said on Saturday, in the country's latest deadly hospital accident. Local news channels showed footage of a hospital ward completely destroyed in the fire. "There was a lot of chaos because of the scale of the fire ... hospital staff rushed my family members out from the ward and we used our car to take them to another hospital," said Parth Gandhi, whose two relatives, both COVID-19 patients escaped the disaster.

  • Why Prince William Is Boycotting Social Media This Weekend

    Prince William is boycotting social media until May 3

  • Biden says Stacey Abrams 'can be anything' she wants - including president

    While in Georgia, Biden thanked Abrams for her voting rights activism, saying that she was "empowering people to vote and to make their voices heard."

  • 22 million Brits living in zero COVID areas, new analysis shows

    The areas did not report any deaths due to coronavirus in April, and most have seen declining case rates in recent months.

  • Peter Schiff Blasts Bitcoin and US Government in Interview

    Peter Schiff has many criticisms of the US Government and cryptocurrency in a new interview this week.

  • Amal Clooney files lawsuit against senior IS enslaver in pursuit of elusive justice for Yazidis

    Amal Clooney has launched a lawsuit on behalf of five Yazidi women against the most senior female member of the Islamic State in a bid to get justice that has so far eluded the minority. The women were raped and enslaved by IS fighters after being captured from the Yazidis' homeland in northern Iraq in 2014. The civil suit, the first case of its kind in the US, was filed this week at the US District Court of the Eastern District of Virginia against Nisreen Assad Ibrahim Bahar, also known as “Umm Sayyaf”, who is accused of holding the five woman as slaves in her home in Syria. Umm Sayyaf was captured in 2015 by US Delta Force soldiers on the mission where they killed her husband, top IS financier Abu Sayyaf, and is currently being held by Kurdish authorities in Iraq.

  • Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winning 'Moonstruck' star, dies at 89

    Olympia Dukakis, the veteran stage and screen actor whose flair for maternal roles helped her win an Oscar as Cher’s mother in the romantic comedy “Moonstruck,” has died. Dukakis died Saturday morning in her home in New York City, according to Allison Levy, her agent at Innovative Artists. Dukakis won her Oscar through a surprising chain of circumstances, beginning with author Nora Ephron’s recommendation that she play Meryl Streep’s mother in the film version of Ephron’s book “Heartburn.”