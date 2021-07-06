Taliban Try to Polish Their Image as They Push for Victory

Najim Rahim and Thomas Gibbons-Neff
·8 min read
Kowsar 13, and her sister, Madina, 15, in a tent for internally displaced people in Jowzjan Province, Afghanistan, May 3, 2021. (Kiana Hayeri/The New York Times)
Kowsar 13, and her sister, Madina, 15, in a tent for internally displaced people in Jowzjan Province, Afghanistan, May 3, 2021. (Kiana Hayeri/The New York Times)

KABUL, Afghanistan — In June, when the Taliban took the district of Imam Sahib in Afghanistan’s north, the insurgent commander who now ruled the area had a message for his new constituents, including some government employees: Keep working, open your shops and keep the city clean.

The water was turned back on, the power grid was repaired, garbage trucks collected trash and a government vehicle’s flat tire was mended — all under the Taliban’s direction.

Imam Sahib is one of dozens of districts caught up in a Taliban military offensive that has swiftly captured more than one-quarter of Afghanistan’s districts, many in the north, since the U.S. withdrawal began in May.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

It is all part of the Taliban’s broader strategy of trying to rebrand as capable governors while they press a ruthless, land-grabbing offensive across the country. The combination is a stark signal that the insurgents fully intend to try for all-out dominance of Afghanistan once the U.S. pullout is finished.

“The situation is such that it is a testing period for us. Everything done in practice is being watched,” Sirajuddin Haqqani, the Taliban deputy commander and the head the group’s most violent wing, said in a recent radio broadcast to Taliban fighters. “Behave in a good way with the general public.”

But the signs that the Taliban have not reformed are increasingly clear: An assassination campaign against government workers, civil society leaders and security forces continues on pace. There is little effort to proceed with peace talks with the Afghan government, despite commitments made to the United States. And in areas the insurgents have seized, women are being forced out of public-facing roles, and girls out of schools, undoing many of the gains from the past 20 years of Western presence.

For much of the Afghan public, terrified and exhausted, the Taliban’s gains have been panic-inducing. And there is widespread fear that worse is in store, as the Taliban already have several crucial provincial capitals effectively under siege.

Regional groups have begun to muster militias to defend their home turf, skeptical that the Afghan security forces can hold out in the absence of their U.S. backers, in a painful echo of the country’s devastating civil war breakdown in the 1990s.

In places they now rule, the Taliban have imposed their old hard-line Islamist rules, such as forbidding women from working or even going outside their homes unaccompanied, according to residents in recently captured districts. Music is banned. Men are told to stop shaving their beards. Residents are also supposed to provide food for Taliban fighters.

Documents and interviews with insurgent commanders and Taliban officials show that the success of the group’s recent surge was not entirely expected, and that Taliban leaders are haphazardly trying to capitalize on their sudden military and political gains.

Districts were not always taken through sheer military force. Some fell because of poor governance, others because of rivalries between local strongmen and low morale among the security forces.

Internally, the message from Taliban leadership to its fighters is that even though they have seen an increase in casualties, they are winning their battle against the Afghan government as international forces depart.

More than 1,000 miles away in Qatar, peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban representatives have made little headway, with the two sides meeting infrequently.

For now, the Taliban are focusing their energy on improving their image in places they have taken control. Success is not a given: The group’s governance record during their time in power before 2001 was poor. Services lagged, public displays of brutality were common, and fear was rampant.

In one northern Afghan district, the area’s new Taliban ruler went straight to the bottom line, trying to persuade residents they wouldn’t be killed out of hand.

“Everyone’s life is safe,” Najibullah, a local resident who requested to use only his first name for his protection, recounted the commander saying from the town square. But, Najibullah added, “People are scared, and they are uneasy.”

Residents filmed the speech with smartphones — technology banned and destroyed by the Taliban in some districts — with car horns echoing in the background, welcoming the new district leadership. The somewhat warm reception only highlighted the war’s enduring complexities.

The district fell because of internal disputes between local politicians and militia commanders that left security weakened and locals open to the idea of new governing powers, circumstances the Taliban readily took advantage of, explained Mohammad Nasim Modaber, a member of parliament from Baghlan province who went to the front lines to help retake parts of the province.

As the Taliban gain ground, fighters have directions to treat captured government soldiers with care and ultimately release them. They have also been told to lay siege to larger provincial capitals on their outskirts, but not enter them. In places like Imam Sahib, some civil servants are being allowed to return to work — except for women — to help keep towns and cities functioning, although it is unclear who is paying them.

These directives are clearly aimed at avoiding bad publicity — destroyed homes, dead civilians and damaged public works — and at least appear to adhere to the U.S.-Taliban agreement made in 2020. The deal outlined certain military tactics that both sides would refrain from, including attacking provincial capitals.

But adherence to the deal was seemingly ignored when Taliban fighters entered not one, but several provincial capitals in recent weeks, with fighting reported in the streets and dozens of soldiers and civilians killed and injured, and untold amounts of property destroyed.

Reports of insurgent fighters enacting revenge on the local population have also surfaced, signaling the limited ability of Taliban leaders to control their assortment of ground commanders — all of different ethnicities, diverging loyalties and unclear levels of adherence to the group’s command structure.

A Taliban commander who was not authorized to speak to the media told The Times that although he was not cleared to assault Kunduz city, a provincial capital in the north, his forces saw an opportunity and took it — a move senior leaders later endorsed. Now after weeks of fighting, Afghan government forces, propped up by aerial bombardments and an influx of the Afghan military’s elite commandos, have pushed the Taliban back to some parts of the city’s edge. But it remains surrounded.

Dozens of civilians and soldiers have been killed, hundreds more wounded and more than 40,000 have been displaced around Kunduz province, according to a July 1 United Nations report. Some homes there were burned down by the Taliban, residents said.

“The Taliban burned my house while my family was in the house,” said Sirajuddin Jamali, a tribal elder. “In 2015, a military base was under siege and we provided food and water for them, but now the Taliban are taking revenge,” Jamali sobbed. “Do they do the same in any area the Taliban take?”

Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, said the accusations of burning down homes was under investigation.

The group’s public responses, though rarely sincere, play directly into a strategy meant to portray the insurgents as a comparable option to the Afghan government. And they ignore the fact that local feuds drive large amounts of the war’s violence, outweighing any official orders from the Taliban leadership.

On the battlefield, things are shifting quickly. Thousands of Afghan soldiers and militia members have surrendered in past weeks, forfeiting weapons, ammunition and armored vehicles as the Taliban take district after district. Government forces have counterattacked, recapturing several districts, although not on the scale of the insurgents’ recent victories.

But little reported are Taliban losses, aside from the inflated body counts announced by the Afghan government’s Ministry of Defense. The Taliban, with their base strength long estimated to be between 50,000 and 100,000 fighters, depending on the time of year, have taken serious casualties in recent months, especially in the country’s south.

The casualties are primarily from the Afghan and U.S. air forces, and sometimes from Afghan commando units.

Mullah Basir Akhund, a former commander and member of the Taliban since 1994, said that cemeteries along the Pakistani border, where Taliban fighters have long been buried, are filling up faster than in years past. Pakistani hospitals, part of the country’s unwavering line of support for the insurgents, are running out of bed space. During a recent visit to a hospital in Quetta, a hub for the Taliban in Pakistan, Akhund said he saw more than 100 people, most of them Taliban fighters, waiting to be treated.

But despite tough battles, the weight of a nearly withdrawn superpower, and the Taliban’s own leadership issues, the insurgents continue to adapt.

Even as they seek to conquer the country, the Taliban are aware of their legacy of harsh rule, and do not want to “become the same pariah and isolated state” that Afghanistan was in the 1990s, said Ibraheem Bahiss, an International Crisis Group consultant and an independent research analyst.

“They’re playing the long game,” Bahiss said.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Economics Report: Compare and Contrast India vs. Brazil

    Find out why Brazil and India, two of the largest and most important emerging market economies, appear to be headed in very different directions.

  • Afghan troops flee across border as Taliban make swift gains in alarming offensive

    Hundreds of Afghan troops fled across the country's northern border to safety, as the Taliban continue a swift offensive to seize districts amid the U.S. military withdrawal. The rapidly deteriorating security situation has alarmed U.S. officials in Washington and Kabul, Afghanistan's capital, where the government of President Ashraf Ghani is trying to project calm and regroup its forces.

  • Afghan forces plan counteroffensive

    Afghan government forces are prepared to launch a counteroffensive against the Taliban, according to a spokesman for the northern province of Takhar, on Monday (July 5) after the Taliban attempted to seize Takhar’s capital city, Taleqan, a day earlier.Violence has escalated in Afghanistan in recent weeks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced troops would withdraw unconditionally by early September on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.On Monday soldiers were seen guarding Taleqan’s Western gate, while armed civilians patrolled the streets.Hamed Mobarez is a spokesperson for Takhar’s governor.“The Taliban tried to break the city’s defense line and enter Taleqan’s western gate, but they faced strong resistance from our defense and security forces. Our forces were able to defend the western gate of the city with high morale and patriotism.”The Taliban has seized most districts in the province in their attempt to reach the capital city.One government official from the neighboring Badakhshan province told Reuters the Taliban has also recently captured 26 of its 28 districts, which border Tajikistan and China.Tajikistan accepted over 1,000 Afghan military members fleeing violence over the weekend, and bolstered their own border protections in anticipation of Taliban encroachment.

  • Taliban fighters storm capital of northwestern Afghan province

    Regional officials in northern Afghanistan said on Wednesday they had recaptured government buildings in a provincial capital after Taliban fighters stormed it overnight, taking over the police headquarters and sparking panic among residents. Officials said air strikes were being carried out and special forces had been deployed to push the Taliban fighters back, after the latest dramatic advance by fighters surging across the country as Washington pulls out its last troops. Taliban gains have been especially dramatic in northern provinces where they had long been kept at bay.

  • The U.S. exit from Afghanistan is 90 percent complete, Pentagon says. Here's why the last 10 percent are still there.

    The U.S. exit from Afghanistan is 90 percent complete, Pentagon says. Here's why the last 10 percent are still there.

  • Britain as 'petri dish'? Plan to scrap COVID-19 restrictions stirs fears

    Britain's plan to end COVID restrictions heightens concerns about a next surge. But because of the nation's high vaccination rate, scientists say it is a unique test case.

  • Pride Office Ransacked by Protesters in Tbilisi

    Organizers canceled an LGBT pride march in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Monday, July 5, after protesters attacked and ransacked their office.Tbilisi Pride co-founder Tamaz Sozashvili shared footage on Twitter from inside the damaged rooms.Journalists covering the counter protest were attacked, footage shows.Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called the violence “unacceptable.” The Ministry of Internal Affairs launched an investigation into the violence against media representatives, as well as the damage to the offices, according to reports. Credit: Tsibili Pride via Storyful

  • India's Modi fires 12 ministers in COVID crisis reshuffle

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed 12 cabinet members including the health minister on Wednesday to try to reinvigorate his government after fierce criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Several members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were sworn in at the presidential palace to replace them in the first cabinet reshuffle since Modi was re-elected in 2019 on a promise to transform India into a political and economic power. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who was the face of the government's efforts to fight COVID-19, was asked to step down along with his deputy.

  • Critical race theory uproar sparks a new wave of school board recalls

    Efforts to recall school board members are surging around the U.S. — and especially in California — amid Republican efforts to quash teaching about institutional racism.Why it matters: Coordinated efforts by conservative groups are shaping public education, fueled by controversies over race as as well as backlash to COVID-19 closures.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Just halfway through 2021, at least 51 local re

  • Costly and critical: The battle for a key Yemeni city

    The two fighters stand shoulder-to-shoulder on a mountain overlook, with a clear view below of the enemy’s position. Hassan Saleh and his younger brother Saeed, both in their early 20s, have been fighting alongside other government fighters and tribesman outside the oil-rich city of Marib, against the months-long offensive by the Iranian-backed rebels.

  • Pentagon defends Bagram Airbase exit and turnover

    The Pentagon is defending its turnover of Bagram Airfield to Afghanistan's security forces on a day when Afghanistan’s army showed off the sprawling air base. (July 6)

  • Supercharged Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk reportedly won't be back

    The new Jeep Grand Cherokee will roll out this year sans its supercharged V8 Trackhawk model, marking the end of the Hellcat era of high-powered Jeeps. Per MoparInsiders, the model was originally slated to carry over to the new generation of Grand Cherokee but was ultimately axed as Jeep parent company Stellantis pivots toward electrification. This shouldn't come as much of a surprise to fans of Mopar performance, as the writing has been on the wall for high-output, large-displacement V8 engines, especially outside of pickup trucks.

  • Denver housing inventory increased 50% from May to June

    Chart: Axios Visuals. Data: REcolorado/DMARDMARs latest data show that while Denver's housing inventory is still historically low, inventory and new listings were both significantly up in June compared to May.Why it matters: Denver buyers have been facing all-out bidding wars for the last six-plus months. Any relief, no matter how temporary, will give them slightly more power.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers:Inventory was up 50.5% from May

  • U.S. left airfield at night, didn't tell new Afghan commander

    The U.S. left Afghanistan's Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base's new Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans' departure more than two hours after they left, Afghan military officials said.

  • U.S. warship leads drills in waters contested by Russia

    The U.S. and its allies are conducting military exercises in the Black Sea following a confrontation between the Russian military and a British Navy ship. Holly Williams is aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer taking part in the drills.

  • US troops left their key Afghanistan base at 3 a.m. without telling their allies, leaving 5,000 Taliban prisoners in their cells, reports say

    US forces had been using Bagram Airfield as their main base in Afghanistan since 2001. They departed last week.

  • Israel blocks law that keeps out Palestinian spouses

    Israel’s parliament early on Tuesday failed to renew a law that bars Arab citizens from extending citizenship or residency rights to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza, in a tight vote that raised doubts about the viability of the country’s new coalition government. The 59-59 vote, which came after an all-night session of the Knesset, marked a major setback for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. “The opposition last night delivered a direct blow to the security of the country,” Bennett said Tuesday, accusing his opponents, including former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, of choosing “petty politics” over the nation’s well-being.

  • Asia’s Highest Default Risk Spotlights Sri Lanka Debt Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s risk premium for a default jumped, reflecting concern that the pandemic is damaging the nation’s ability to fill its foreign-exchange coffers ahead of at least $2.5 billion in dollar debt due in the next 12 months.The nation’s five-year credit default swaps rose to 1,553 basis points on Monday, the highest since March 1. A separate gauge of one-year default probability was at 27.9%, the steepest in Asia, up from around 13% over six months ago, according to a Bloomberg

  • Von der Leyen to Hungary: Ditch anti-LGBT law, or EU will act

    The legislation introduced by Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban has been sharply criticized by EU leaders.Von der Leyen said Hungary would face the full force of EU law if it did not back down, although she did not give details. Such steps could mean a ruling by the European Court of Justice and the freezing of EU funds for Budapest, EU lawmakers say.Orban, who has been Hungary's prime minister since 2010 and faces an election next year, has become more conservative and combative in promoting what he says are traditional Catholic values under pressure from the liberal West.

  • Air Force Academy professor says US shaped by 'history of racism,' tries to defend critical race theory

    A professor at the U.S. Air Force Academy said critical race theory is "vital," claiming the United States has a history of racism that "shaped both foreign and domestic policy."