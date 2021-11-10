Taliban urge ex-Afghan military pilots to stay, serve nation

FILE - Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. The top Taliban official on Wednesday, Nov. 10, has urged former Afghan military pilots to remain in the country, saying they are protected by a national amnesty and would not face arrest. (AP Photo/Muhammad Farooq, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RAHIM FAIEZ
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A top Taliban official on Wednesday urged former Afghan military pilots to remain in the country, saying they were protected by a national amnesty and would not face arrest.

The comments by chief government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid came amid reports that more than 140 U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and crew members left Tajikistan in a U.S.-brokered evacuation Tuesday, three months after they sought refuge there from a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. The Associated Press could not immediately confirm the reports independently.

Afghan air force pilots played a key role, alongside their U.S. counterparts, in the 20-year war against Taliban insurgents that ended with the departure of foreign troops in late August. The airstrikes inflicted heavy casualties among the Taliban and repeatedly drove them from positions they had seized in different parts of the country.

As the U.S.-backed Afghan government collapsed and the Taliban took over in mid-August, dozens of Afghan pilots fled to Central Asian countries, including Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

It's not clear how many military pilots and crew members remain in Afghanistan, what level of risk they face or to what extent Taliban assurances can be trusted. Over the past three months, there have been some reports of revenge killings by the Taliban, but not on a large, organized scale.

In a news conference Wednesday, Mujahid was asked about the most recent evacuation of pilots and crew members who, according to The New York Times, were flown to the United Arab Emirates. The military personnel had reportedly been in detention during their stay in Tajikistan.

Mujahid said Afghanistan needs pilots and that all is forgiven.

“My message is, there is no security problem for them (Afghan pilots) in Afghanistan, there is no plan of arresting them, national amnesty is announced,” he said. He said the pilots, whether in the military or in civil aviation, “can be at the service of their country.”

“It is regrettable that a number of pilots have gone, or they are going,” he added.

Separately, a spokesman for the Taliban intelligence service told the news conference that the agency has arrested close to 600 members of the militant Islamic State group in connection with violent attacks over the past three months.

The spokesman, Khalil Hamraz, said that among the detainees are key IS figures, including financial supporters.

At least 33 IS members have been killed in gunbattles with Taliban security forces, he said. He said several cars rigged with explosives and suicide vests were seized before they could be detonated.

Islamic State is an enemy of the Taliban. The two groups share a hard-line interpretation of Islam and over the years engaged in some of the same violent tactics, such as suicide bombings. However, the Taliban have focused on seizing control of Afghanistan, while IS adheres to global jihad.

In recent weeks, IS militants carried out a series of bombing and shooting attacks, trying to undercut a claim by the Taliban that they could restore security in Afghanistan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Detained Afghan pilots fly out of Tajikistan on U.S.-brokered flight

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S.-trained Afghan pilots and other personnel boarded a U.S.-brokered flight out of Tajikistan on Tuesday, ending a nearly three-month detention ordeal that began when they escaped there in their aircraft during the Taliban takeover, Afghan sources said. The plight of the pilots had attracted U.S. congressional scrutiny - with lawmakers and military veterans frustrated by what they believed was a sluggish U.S. relocation effort. One pilot shared images of the group boarding the aircraft, saying it was destined for the United Arab Emirates.

  • A North Korean defector is on the run in China after escaping from prison 23 days ago, with police offering a $31,000 reward

    Zhu Xianjian, 37, was caught shortly after entering China from North Korea in 2013. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison the following year.

  • Afghanistan's ghost soldiers undermined fight against Taliban - ex-official

    Thousands of troops who were supposed to fight the Taliban did not exist, a former minister says.

  • Tajiks blame U.S. bureaucracy for delay evacuating Afghan pilots

    Tajik officials blamed U.S. bureaucracy on Wednesday for a near three-month delay in evacuating U.S.-trained Afghan pilots, who had flown their aircraft to Tajikistan to escape the Taliban takeover of their country in August. The U.S.-trained Afghan personnel, including a pilot who was pregnant, flew out of Tajikistan on Tuesday, after having been held under conditions that some of them compared to detention by Tajik authorities. The months-long delay had attracted U.S. congressional scrutiny, with lawmakers and military veterans frustrated by what some saw as a sluggish U.S. relocation effort.

  • Florida’s Largest School District Will Allow Parents to Opt Students Out of Mask-Wearing

    Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Florida’s largest school district, announced that it would lift all mask mandates as COVID-19 conditions have improved.

  • School Safety Officer Charged with Murder Wasn’t a Cop. Does That Matter?

    The arrest of a former school safety officer on a murder charge in California has added a new dimension to the debate over school-based policing a year after George Floyd’s death prompted some districts to pull cops from campuses. This time, the conversation has centered on an armed Long Beach Unified School District safety officer […]

  • Satellite photos suggest China could launch its newest aircraft carrier in a matter of months, experts say

    Experts say the ship could launch in three to six months, though it will likely be years before the new carrier enters service.

  • U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo says National Guard an option to ease supply chain

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday that using the National Guard to help ease U.S. supply chain problems remains an option but is not under active discussion. President Joe Biden said in a televised appearance last month he was considering deploying the National Guard, controlled by U.S. states, to help ease stress on the U.S. supply chain that is leading to backlogs and higher consumer prices. The White House later played down the comment, but Raimondo said the idea remained an option.

  • China bans Tibetan children from taking Tibetan language classes in and out of school

    China’s ban on Tibetan language classes has come full circle after a new policy bars children from taking even informal lessons outside of school. The rundown: The ban was reportedly issued in October in the northwestern province of Qinghai, which was historically part of Tibet’s Amdo region, the birthplace of the 14th Dalai Lama. “No individual or organization is allowed to hold informal classes or workshops to teach the Tibetan language during the winter holidays when the schools are closed,” a Tibetan living in Qinghai told Radio Free Asia.

  • Prosecutors and defense attorneys took turns having a detective point Kyle Rittenhouse's AR-15 at them in court

    Prosecutors suggested Joseph Rosenbaum was falling while he was shot, while Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys argued that Rosenbaum was lunging.

  • Air Force report: Nearly half in survey saw abuse, violence

    Of the roughly 68,000 active duty personnel, reserves and civilians who responded to the survey, nearly two-thirds of the women and 48% of the men described incidents of what the Air Force called “interpersonal violence.” The report is the latest in a series of Defense Department and service reviews underscoring the problems of violence and harassment across the military. Although it's difficult to compare rates among service members with civilian violence in the nation, senior military leaders say troops are held to higher scrutiny.

  • Beanie Sigel Claims Kanye West Promised Him $50 Million Over "Yeezy" Name

    Beanie showed up in Philadelphia over the weekend, and with a microphone in hand, tells onlookers that Yeezy promised to reimburse him for the nickname.

  • Chinese forces exercise near Taiwan in response to US visit

    Chinese military forces are holding exercises near Taiwan in response to a visit by a U.S. congressional delegation to the island. The drills in the area of the Taiwan Strait are a “necessary measure to safeguard national sovereignty," China's Defense Ministry said in an announcement Tuesday that gave no details on the timing, participants and location of the exercises. It said the “joint war preparedness patrol” by the Eastern Theater Command was prompted by the “seriously incorrect words and actions of relevant countries over the issue of Taiwan” and the actions of those advocating the self-governing island’s independence.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX has spent nearly $1.8 million on political lobbying this year, more than Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

    While SpaceX has spent more on political lobbying than Blue Origin, per Open Secrets data, Blue Origin has been notably active in the courts.

  • China's Iran oil purchases rebound on lower prices, fresh quotas

    China's imports of Iranian oil have held above half a million barrels per day on average for the last three months, traders and ship-tracking firms said, as buyers judge that getting crude at cheap prices outweighs any risks from busting U.S. sanctions. President Joe Biden's administration has so far chosen not to enforce the sanctions against Chinese individuals and companies amid negotiations that could revive a 2015 nuclear deal that would allow Iran to sell its oil openly again. After a dip in June and July from a record high in May as buyers ran low on import permits, Chinese independent refiners embraced Iran's cheaper crude again as the government released fresh quotas, the traders and ship-tracking sources said.

  • Vietnamese oil tanker seized by Iran now free in open waters

    A Vietnamese oil tanker earlier seized by Iran was free in open water Wednesday, ending the latest maritime confrontation involving Tehran amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers. The Sothys left a position off Iran's Bandar Abbas port and had reached international waters in the nearby Gulf of Oman early Wednesday, data analyzed by The Associated Press from MarineTraffic.com showed. Shahrokh Nazemi, a spokesperson for Iran's mission to the United Nations, told the AP on Wednesday that “Sothys left Iranian waters last night after transferring the oil.”

  • Troops injured in Iran attack downplayed by Trump were denied Purple Hearts. Now, that may change.

    Soldiers hurt in Iran's revenge attack on their Iraq base in 2020, which the Trump administration minimized, were told not to file for a Purple Heart.

  • He tried to flush meth down the toilet, police say. Now he faces federal drug, gun charges

    The Chenango County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies arrested Jonas Whaley after a search in September.

  • Youth activists demand UN declare a climate emergency: 'We have had 26 COPs that have been failures'

    Youth activists demand UN declare a climate emergency: 'We have had 26 COPs that have been failures'

  • Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed foreign minister visits Pakistan

    Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed foreign affairs chief begins a visit to Pakistan on Wednesday to discuss trade and other ties as the Taliban seek global recognition and the unfreezing of assets to prevent an economic crisis. Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will lead a delegation to Islamabad to discuss "Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with a particular focus ... on enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts, and regional connectivity", Pakistan's foreign ministry said. While Pakistan has not formally recognised the Taliban administration after the militants took over in August, it has longstanding ties with the group, though Islamabad officially denies accusations by Afghanistan's old rulers and their Western allies that it backed the Islamists during 20 years of war.