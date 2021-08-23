  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Taliban warned of 'consequences' if the US extends its military presence in Afghanistan beyond the August 31 deadline

Tom Porter
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taliban spokesman
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen. Sergei Savostyanov\TASS via Getty Images

  • A Taliban spokesman warned that extending the US withdrawal deadline could provoke a "reaction."

  • It came hours after Biden said the US could extend its Aug. 31 deadline to help evacuation efforts.

  • Scenes of chaos and terror have unfolded at Kabul airport after the Taliban seized power.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A Taliban spokesman warned of "consequences" if the US kept troops in Afghanistan beyond its August 31 deadline hours after President Joe Biden said he could do exactly that.

In an interview with Sky News on Sunday, the Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said: "It's a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that."

"If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations - the answer is no. Or there would be consequences," he added.

"It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation it will provoke a reaction."

Taliban sources have also told Reuters that they would not extend the August 31 deadline for Western forces, adding that no one had approached the group about pushing the date back.

Shaheen's Sunday statement came hours after Biden told a Sunday press conference that the US could extend the August 31 withdrawal deadline as efforts to evacuate thousands of US citizens and Afghans who have worked for western nations continue.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would personally request a deadline extension from Biden.

Scenes of chaos and desperation have unfolded at Kabul's international airport after the Taliban seized power more than a week ago, as thousands fleeing the Islamist group attempt to leave the country.

Seven people were killed in a stampede at the airport on Sunday, and an Afghan military member was reportedly killed in a firefight early Monday morning.

The US and its allies have evacuated around 28,000 people from Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban's seizing power in a rapid offensive that took western powers by surprise.

The Taliban seized Kabul and the Afghan presidential palace on August 15.

Since then, reports have emerged of Taliban militants attempting to hunt down Afghans who had worked for western nations in door-to-door searches.

When pressed about the scenes of desperation at Kabul airport, where people have been filmed clinging to departing aircraft, Shaheen said that the bid to escape the country was not about being "worried or scared."

"They want to reside in Western countries and that is a kind of economic migration because Afghanistan is a poor country and 70% of the people of Afghanistan live under the line of poverty, so everyone wants to resettle in Western countries to have a prosperous life. It is not about [being] scared."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says US-led evacuation from Kabul is accelerating

    President Joe Biden said Sunday the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from the Kabul airport accelerated this weekend, although it remains vulnerable to threats posed by the Islamic State extremist group. One week after the Taliban completed its takeover of Afghanistan by capturing Kabul, Biden said discussions are underway among military officials about potentially extending the airlift beyond Biden's Aug. 31 deadline. “Our hope is we will not have to extend, but there are discussions,” he said, suggesting the possibility that the Taliban will be consulted.

  • Justin Fields defends Andy Dalton in face of 'disrespectful' Bears fans booing QB, calling rookie's name

    "Andy is a human being too."

  • Firefight involving Western forces erupts amid Kabul airport evacuation chaos

    A firefight involving Western forces erupted at Kabul airport on Monday when Afghan guards exchanged fire with unidentified gunmen, Germany's military said, adding to the evacuation chaos as the United States faces pressure to extend its deadline to withdraw. Thousands of Afghans and foreigners have thronged the airport for days, hoping to catch a flight out after Taliban fighters captured Kabul on Aug. 15, as U.S.-led forces aim to complete their pullout by the end of the month. Twenty people have been killed in the chaos at the airport, most in shootings and stampedes, as U.S. and international forces try to evacuate citizens and vulnerable Afghans.

  • Candace Cameron Bure Admits She's "Very Sad" She Couldn't Drop Her Youngest Child Off at College

    Candace Cameron Bure revealed she was heartbroken to not join youngest child Maksim on his trip to college, although her husband, Valeri, clearly wasn't feeling sympathetic.

  • 'The Walking Dead' star Khary Payton told the showrunners years ago that if he was killed off the show to 'have him die with his head up'

    Khary Payton speaks with Insider about his personal ties to Ezekiel's story arc and what he wants for this character on season 11 of "TWD."

  • He Was Kim Jong Un’s Party Pal. Now He Rots in a Chinese Prison.

    AP Photo/FileMichael Spavor, the spirited Canadian who twice finessed visits of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman to Pyongyang—including for a birthday bash with leader Kim Jong Un—was sentenced to 11 years in a Chinese prison last week. The crime for which Spavor was found guilty, after having been held virtually incommunicado since December 2018, was to have spilled state secrets, including pictures, to a former Canadian diplomat who’s also been jailed all this time.Spavor’s conviction and se

  • Trump booed at Alabama rally after telling supporters to get vaccinated

    "But I recommend take the vaccines," Trump said. "I did it. It's good. Take the vaccines."

  • Falcons scrambling for backup QB after losing AJ McCarron to torn ACL

    McCarron's injury leaves Atlanta with only undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks backing up Matt Ryan.

  • Putin says he's worried that Afghan 'militants' might try to enter Russia 'under cover of refugees'

    The Russian president criticized countries for placing Afghan refugees in Central Asia countries while waiting for their visas to be processed.

  • I robbed over 100 banks before handing myself in — here's how I did it and why it couldn't be done now

    Cain Vincent Dyer robbed over 100 banks across California between 1999 and 2001 before handing himself in to authorities.

  • I'm an Afghan woman with family in Kabul. The West's lack of respect for the Afghan people is maddening.

    As an Afghan, what happened in my country last week is not nearly as devastating as what has occurred for the past two decades of military occupation.

  • UK's Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge U.S. President Joe Biden this week to extend the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan, but even if one is agreed, the West will also need the approval of the Taliban, a defence minister said. Johnson will host a virtual meeting of leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Afghanistan where thousands of people have descended on Kabul airport in a bid to flee the Taliban. James Heappey, minister for the armed forces, said Britain was pushing for the deadline to be pushed beyond Aug. 31 after it identified thousands of people, including Afghan citizens, that it wants to help evacuate.

  • I served in Afghanistan as a US Marine, twice. Here’s the truth in two sentences

    This veteran and Missouri U.S. Senate candidate saw what the Afghan National Security Forces really were. | Opinion

  • Bus driver shortages are latest challenge hitting US schools

    A Montana school district is dangling $4,000 bonuses and inviting people to test drive big yellow school buses in hopes of enticing them to take a job that schools are struggling to fill as kids return to in-person classes. Schools across the U.S. are offering hiring bonuses, providing the training needed to get a commercial driver's license and increasing hourly pay to attract more drivers. The shortage of bus drivers is complicating the start of a school year already besieged by the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, contentious disagreement over masking requirements, and the challenge of catching up on educational ground lost as the pandemic raged last year.

  • Larry Fitzgerald elaborates on decision not to continue playing right now

    Larry Fitzgerald doesn't have the urge to play and explains that playing to win a championship without wanting to work for it isn't enough.

  • A mixed box office weekend as ‘Free Guy’ tops again

    Four new films with major stars from Hugh Jackman to Michael Keaton opened in North American movie theaters this weekend and only the one with animated puppies fared well. It was by far the best of the new openers, which included three adult-skewing films that failed to find significant audiences: The action pic “The Protégé,” with Keaton and Maggie Q, the sci-fi thriller “Reminiscence,” which is also streaming on HBO Max, and the well-reviewed Rebecca Hall horror “The Night House.”

  • Kamala Harris says U.S. focus on Afghan evacuations, pledges open South China Sea

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Monday during a visit to Singapore that the United States was focusing on evacuation efforts taking place in Afghanistan and that there would be plenty of time to analyse the context of the troop withdrawal. Harris met with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Halimah Yacob during a trip aimed at bolstering ties with partners in the region as part of Washington's efforts to counter China's growing economic and security influence. "There is going to be plenty of time to analyse what has happened and what has taken place in the context of the withdrawal from Afghanistan," Harris said during a joint news conference with Singapore's prime minister.

  • ‘I’m a citizen with no country:’ Mark Sanford on turning against Trump and his party

    Former South Carolina governor talks about his memoir that links his decision to lessons learned from an extramarital affair in 2009 and his attempt to cover it up Former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford speaks to the media with a cardboard cutout of Donald Trump during a campaign stop at the state house in September 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. Photograph: Sean Rayford/Getty Images Mark Sanford is not the first Republican to turn against former US president Donald Trump and pay a polit

  • Gwen Stefani Fans Are Accusing Blake Shelton of Hacking Her on Twitter and It's Epic

    The evidence is certainly there.

  • China orders Communist Party members to resolve conflicts of interest as top Hangzhou official probed

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Members of China's ruling Communist Party in the technology hub city of Hangzhou have been ordered to resolve any potential business-related conflicts of interest involving themselves or relatives, the country's graft watchdog said on Monday. The statement from the local arm of China's powerful Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CDDI) came two days after it announced a probe into the most senior party official in Hangzhou, city party secretary Zhou Jiangyong. Zhou is under investigation for "serious violations of discipline and laws", the CCDI said, without giving further details.