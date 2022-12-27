Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So when we looked at Taliworks Corporation Berhad (KLSE:TALIWRK) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Taliworks Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = RM92m ÷ (RM1.8b - RM98m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Taliworks Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 5.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Water Utilities industry average of 7.0%.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Taliworks Corporation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Taliworks Corporation Berhad here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Taliworks Corporation Berhad. We found that the returns on capital employed over the last five years have risen by 154%. The company is now earning RM0.05 per dollar of capital employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 22% less capital than it was five years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Bottom Line On Taliworks Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Taliworks Corporation Berhad has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And with a respectable 87% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Taliworks Corporation Berhad we've found 2 warning signs (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

