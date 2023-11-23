Talk Back: Deadlocked house is jam up; jelly tight

We got caught in a bit of a jam this week. Call it a case of Winnie the Pooh syndrome. Only instead of a pot labeled “Hunny” calling our names, it was a nearly-empty jar of cherry preserves instead. And wouldn’t you know, there wasn’t a clean knife in the house to be found. So we did what any normal red-blooded Americans would do under the circumstance. And shoved our hands inside. Don’t worry.

We washed them first.

Naturally, they got stuck. And with no Rabbit, Wol, Eeyore, or Piglet around to engage in tug-of-war removal techniques — and local dentists Yankum and Pullum nowhere to be found — you might say we were really in a pickle. Except it was a jar of jam, remember?

Not hamburger dills.

But speaking of a pickle, that’s what Lansing — and by extension, the entire state — is in right now. You see, a couple of weeks ago lawmakers got so fed up with all the debating and voting going on till the wee hours of the morning, they abruptly decided — despite having a plethora of high-priority items remaining on their plate — none of it was important enough to bother with for the remainder of the year.

Or maybe longer.

So they all packed their bags and skipped town — presumably to get prime seating at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Or to camp out for the Black Friday sales. And depending on which side of the aisle you sit, that decision is either the best thing that’s happened in Michigan since Al Gore invented the internet. Or the worst since the time Hillsdale County’s Cherry Lane Resort was overrun by hordes of invading porcupines during the height of tourist season.

Whether you agree with their agenda or not, you’d think those who got the chance to rule the roost would be pedal to the metal for as long as they controlled the three-legged stool. After all, following years of saying, “Thank you sir. May I have another” any time the other side tossed them an inconsequential crumb, the worm had turned, and now they got to be the ones barking out the orders.

Like “Drop and give me 20.”

Yet mere months after taking the wheel, a couple of them decided driving the magic bus wasn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Who wants to be in the majority and get legislation you sponsor signed into law when you can go back home and be mayor instead? And wouldn’t you know, the same people they’d begged a short time earlier to send them to Lansing went right along with that little change of heart. So when the dust had settled on Nov. 7, the House was fit to be tied. Because it was.

54 to 54.

Oh sure, Democrats and Republicans could have spent the next month and a half hammering out some bipartisan agreements. Alas, it takes time to learn how to work together. Lots of time. The House Speaker says so. Far easier — and better — to wait until the tie is broken. There’s only one little problem. The chamber won’t get back to full strength until April or May. And even those who don’t know a widget from a whangdoodle can figure out what that means.

Campaign season.

So what if seeking another term — so they can then run for mayor — leaves you in a pickle. Just do like Arlo Guthrie. And ride your motorsickle. Or better yet, vote for The Lemon Pipers of your choice instead. They’ll fit right in. Because the Capitol today resembles only one thing.

A jelly jungle of orange marmalade.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Talk Back: Deadlocked house is jam up; jelly tight