Talk Back: G.T.O.s, Stingrays: Adrian’s gonna shut you down

Feb. 14 is our favorite day of the year. Not because of those mushy-gushy, lovey-dovey cards of the Hallmark of Montezuma variety or floral bouquets bigger than Germany’s Castle Hohenzollern. No, we’re talking the real reason for pigging out on about 32-pounds of the world’s greatest food group: It’s National Cream-Filled Chocolate Day.

Not to worry. Even though Lent is smack dab in the middle of Valentine's — guaranteed you’ll never look at the word the same way again — feel free to indulge because chocolate isn’t meat. Therefore, no dispensation is needed. Good thing, too. Because everybody loves chocolate. But that yellow thing in the sky?

It’s gotta go.

Every 24 hours — for the past 6,000 years or so some people say — that golden globe rises in the east, travels to the west, then disappears beyond the blue horizon. And unless there’s a second one to warn you that the British are coming, seeing it over and over gets pretty boring.

Good thing the powers-that-be are keeping an eagle eye on Adrian’s First Fridays to make sure they don’t go stale, too. Otherwise, the 3,200 or so folks flocking there every month might run off to the Lake Michigan pickleball courts, instead of doing their civic duty and patronizing the local merchants. And since there are only two ways to guarantee downtown Adrian doesn’t dry up faster than California’s freshwater reservoirs, big changes are coming.

The number of car shows is being cut in half. And store owners are now forbidden to book and pay for any the bands.

Despite First Fridays being one of the city’s big draws, the committee that puts the programming together has apparently concluded six car shows annually is why attendance is falling. So they’re going to have more family-friendly events this year. Not that car shows aren’t family-friendly, but there have been complaints about them, DDA Executive Director Jay Marks says, with drivers putting public safety at risk by leaving before the event is over. Although he also insists public safety has nothing to do with the cutback decision. Confused? Maybe this will clear it up.

“You can only look at the same cars so many times,” Marks told us.

Adding carnival games in August and classic tractors in October sounds pretty cool — although scheduling them right after July’s Lenawee County Fair and September’s Farmers Antique Tractor and Engine Association show might raise an eyebrow or two — but dissing and dismissing a featured attraction? No wonder there’s a ruckus. After attending plenty of car shows in our time, there’s one thing we’ve never heard anyone say while there.

“Aw man, you brung that heap again?”

Funny thing is Morenci’s monthly car shows and Brooklyn’s weekly ones always seem to go off without a hitch. So maybe it’s just an Adrian-centric problem. Like the one that years ago sent the Farmers Market vendors scurrying to a friendlier venue in Madison Township. And caused the deep-sixing of the February polar plunge that last year generated $12,000 for local charities and nonprofits, including the DDA itself. Who needs success like that?

Might clog up the four corners.

When a committee answerable only to itself engages in tactics like these, who could blame ticked-off classic car owners if they take their wheels, fan base, and maybe a rock and roll band or two and set up their own First Fridays shop less than a mile outside the heart of the city? If so, we’re betting the place will be packed. And that they won’t be returning downtown anytime soon.

Not even for a 32-pound box of cream-filled chocolates.

