Talk Back: Putting on a happy face

Happy with this year’s Black Friday shopping results? Wish we could say we made out like bandits. But our best-laid plans went straight into the black hole despite spending hours watching film, lifting weights, and engaging in visualization techniques — see the merchandise, grab the merchandise, laugh at the losers who didn’t — and even bringing Tank One and Tank Two — at 6 feet 8 inches and 388 pounds each, what else would we call them — to open holes in the crowd big enough to drive a Mack truck through.

Which is exactly what we did when the doors opened.

You should have seen how they scattered when we floored that bad boy. Flattened a whole bunch of Harleys, we did — they don’t call us “Snowman” for nothing — and within seconds were at the loot-laden table, all set to grab ‘em, and hold ‘em, and hug ‘em, and squeeze ‘em, and even name ‘em George. Only problem was, despite being prominently pictured in the flyer, there weren’t any. They were only available online. Something the ad had conveniently forgotten to mention.

Care to guess what that did to our happiness quotient?

Despite that, we generally manage to keep on the sunny side. Unlike the irate folks we saw the other day who berated the short-handed waitstaff incessantly for not serving the smashing big dinner they’d ordered right …this ... instant. Come to think of it, just about everybody — with the possible exception of Donna Fargo — seems to be in a rotten mood these days. Which probably explains why the U.S. ranks only No. 15 on the latest World Happiness Report.

Pharrell Williams and Bobby McFerrin notwithstanding.

Truth be told, we don’t put much stock in that list. Not after seeing Finland and Iceland are once again two of the happiest countries in the world with Norway and Sweden not far behind. To each his own, but that list makes about as much sense as snubbing Florida State in the college football playoffs. Even Mr. Happy-Happy, Joy-Joy knows the only thing those places have in common is that everyone who lives there can see the Arctic Circle from their houses. And you know what that means, don’t you?

It’s K-O-L-D!

The only way to take the chill off is to go sit in a sauna until your skin resembles a petrified, shriveled-up prune. Because nothing’s guaranteed to put a smile on your face faster than ladling water over hot coals for a few hours while walloping yourself with branches from one of Bob Ross’s happy little trees, then racing outside and plunging through a hole the fishermen cut out of the ice in the nearest fjord. Can’t get more sunshine, lollipops, and rainbows than that, right? Wrong! Turns out — no matter your age — happiness is only about one thing.

M-O-N-E-Y.

Part of the Gen X, Z, or Boomer crowd? Then you’re wearing a perpetual frown unless you’re making $125,000 a year, a new survey says. Which is small potatoes compared to the 73 million Eeyores — you may know them better as millennials — born between 1981 and 1996. Constant doom and gloom unless their annual take’s at least $525,000. Poor babies. It’s so hard making ends meet on a half mill per year.

Why, they might have to give up their Lamborghinis for Lent.

But the truth is, money isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. We’re usually 30 cents away from having a quarter, but we’re always laughing, joking, and kidding around. In fact, it happened just this morning when we looked in the mirror. You know what?

Being wizened-up old prunes isn’t so bad after all.

