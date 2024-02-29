Talk Back: Stuck with a passport to nowhere

Leapin’ lizards! An extra day this month means something magical’s about to happen. Like two Mesozoic Era relics — one of which come November will head off to the nation’s capitol ... whad’ya mean it’s not nice to make fun of a couple of old dudes? We’re talking about dinosaur jawbones some kid recently discovered. From a new species called Eoneophron infernalis. Not familiar with it? Maybe the English translation will help.

Trumpicuss Bidencuss.

Speaking of which, how ‘bout that new presidential hopeful that’s taking the country by storm? Weighing in at 4,000 pounds — that’s like 12 Howard Tafts — his humble beginnings were at the San Antonio Zoo. Still there, too. Definitely the kind of dude we can all get behind. Timothy the Hippo! The first ever HOTUS POTUS.

Like we said ... magical.

"Talk Back" with Doug Spade and Mike Clement is heard from 9 a.m. to noon on dougspade.com.

Surprised? You shouldn’t be. Ever since Calvin Coolidge took a hippo to the White House, zoos have been trendsetters. Take the gorilla we saw there years ago. He was always sticking his paw through the bars and catching peanuts we tossed to him. That why today you can’t go anywhere — fast-food drive through, grocery store check-out, doctor visit — without folks sticking out their paws ... err … hands — and demanding all your money. Naturally, the Lansing crowd’s poised to do the same thing with the latest bit of tomfoolery they’ve cooked up and want to sneak into the budget. The one that’ll force every car owner to pay the annual recreation passport fee.

Including those who never go to a state park.

You see, only 36 percent of Michigan drivers are red, white and blue enough to pony up every year for that specially-designated license plate tab that’ll cover the admission charge to every state park they visit. Think about it. How’s the state ever gonna keep all those crown jewels neat and clean and spiffy when practically two-thirds of the populace thumbs their noses at them every year? Why, it’s downright un-American! Hence the plan to get rid of the current opt-in practice.

And make opting out so difficult, convoluted, and onerous that most folks won’t even try.

Here’s how it would work. Instead of the bill for your license plate tab including an option to also pay the passport fee, car owners would automatically be assessed the whole kit and kaboodle. No ifs, ands, or buts. Don’t want the passport? Then it’s hoop-jumpin’ time. No immediate opt out with the Secretary of State, though. That would be too easy. No, you’d still have to pay the whole thing. Then fill out and file a special form — with the Department of Natural Resources no less — demanding a refund. And if you don’t do it within 30 days?

Kiss your refund goodbye.

It’s all intentional of course. That way the state gets the $17 million this little switcheroo will generate while you’re stuck holding the bag. What’s next? Letting stores charge you for stuff you don’t buy because they think you should have? Or making you pay for tickets to movies you’re not going to because theaters decided you should?

Fortunately, this passport to nowhere is only in the talking stages. For now. But make no mistake. The administration’s all for it, and State Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Okemos) — who thinks it’s the coolest thing around — can’t wait to talk it up with affected stakeholders. Well the only stakeholders who count are the 64 percent who want nothing to do with it. And if no one’s willing to listen to them, maybe an ace in the hole can get the point across. Old two-ton Timothy. A word to the wise.

Don’t mess with Texas.

— Talk Back with Doug Spade and Mike Clement is heard every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon Eastern Time at localbuzzradio.com, Facebook Live and dougspade.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Talk Back: Stuck with a passport to nowhere