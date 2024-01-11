Talk Back: Tommy, we always liked you best

People used to think we were tetched. Still do. And all because we’d go around talking to the trees. Nothing weird about that. Why back in 1939, scarecrows whiled away the hours conferring with the flowers and nobody gave it a second thought. Or questioned if they had a brain. So what if we pour out our hearts to a Grand Sequoiah or a fire hydrant? They’ve got a lot in common, you know.

Tommy Smothers said so.

For as long as we can remember, we looked up to Tommy. And not just because he was taller than us. Robert Fulghum may have learned everything he needed to know in kindergarten, but we got our education — not out behind the barn — but huddled around the record player where Tommy schooled us on the finer points of teaching chickens how to bark. And what to do if we ever fell into a vat of chocolate. Yell “fire,” he said.

Because no one would save us if we yelled, “Chocolate!”

Most kids we knew dreamed of becoming policemen or firemen when they grew up. But all we wanted to be was Tommy Smothers. Insolent and brash, he talked like us, thought like us, and whenever he’d get backed into a corner would sputter for a few seconds before delivering the coup de grâce that really put ‘em in their place.

“Well … well ... oh yeah?”

Thanks to Tommy, we‘d go to bed on Christmas eve with visions of sugarplums ... in our ears. And next morning, we’d come down and start dancing ever faster around the tree, grabbing the branches as we went by, and breaking them off. And why not? Kids in Switzerland did it, and those Swiss Colony catalogs we got meant we were practically natives. Then our parents got mad, decided those albums were giving us too many “ideas,” and locked them away in Fort Knox. But we got the last laugh. We’d already memorized every line.

Nyah nyah nyah nyah nyah.

Tommy’s passing on Dec. 26 hit us hard. Not only was he funny, but he was also the world’s foremost authority on American history. That’s how we aced our SATs. Were it not for him, we might never have known of the Pilgrims’ fondness for cursing. Well, some of them anyway. Or that churches had bells in their “chowers.” Or that after George Washington gave the cherry tree forty whacks, he bravely confessed the heinous deed to his father — his name was Frank — who looked at him with tears in his eyes. And smashed him in the mouth. We learned an important lesson that day. Never ever chop down a cherry tree.

Especially if your father’s in the cherry tree.

All the other kids in school wrote reports about Johnny Appleseed. Not us. Ours were about Big Ben Covington — the country’s foremost apple-picker — a speed demon who single-handedly saved America from the Great Potato Phantom thanks to hands that were the size of a basketball. Or Paul Bunyan and his big blue puma. Or Jim Bowie. He always carried a big bowie knife. While the other guys all had girl knives. Clearly, our keen intellect struck a chord with the teacher, for she was always sending us to the office.

Presumably, so we could enlighten the superintendent, too.

No doubt about it. We always liked Tommy best. So join us in giving him a final send-off he’d truly appreciate. One last dance around the Christmas fir before placing it at the curb. Everyone got a branch? Here we go. Excitement! Round and round! C’mon, Billy!

Start ... pulling on the tree!

— Talk Back with Doug Spade and Mike Clement is heard every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon Eastern Time at localbuzzradio.com, Facebook Live and dougspade.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Talk Back: Tommy, we always liked you best