Talk Business & Politics: Growing diversity and facing childcare obstacles in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Diversity and the needs of Arkansas children is an ever-growing focus in the state.

Host Roby Brock met with Urban League of the State of Arkansas CEO Scott Hamilton and chairman Sherman Tate to talk about diversity in state education, mental health awareness and economic needs.

Roby also met with Excel By Eight Executive Director Angela Duran and Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce CEO Randy Zook to talk about the childcare crisis in Arkansas and its impact on the state economy.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.