Talk Business & Politics: Mental health, substance abuse gain Arkansas funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s been a big week with funding and improvement plans ushered forward by Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ administration this week.

Host Roby Brock met with Politico’s senior political columnist and politics bureau chief Johnathan Martin talk presidential and congressional politics.

DHS, Gov. Sanders investing $30 million of ARP funds in mental health, substance abuse treatment, crisis response

Roby also met John Burris with Capitol Advisors Group and Democratic Party of Arkansas Chair Grant Tennille to discuss Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ commitment of funds toward mental health and substance abuse programs and amendments that are currently gathering signatures to get on this year’s ballot.

Talk Business & Politics airs Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on FOX 16. For more coverage, head to TalkBusiness.net.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.