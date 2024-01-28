Talk Business & Politics: Summit Utilities to embark on rate increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Utility rates are on the rise in the state, but what changes will Arkansans be seeing?

Host Roby Brock met with Summit Utilities CEO Kurt Adams to discuss rate increases and the abundance of natural gas in the state.

Summit Utilities files plan to raise rates in Arkansas

Roby also met with Dr. Nirvana Manning who is the chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Republican State Rep. Aaron Pilkington to talk about maternal health in the state.

