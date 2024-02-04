Talk Business & Politics: UAMS meets NCI $30 million funding goal

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A big week for UAMS as a fundraising goal is met and the future looks a bit brighter for those dealing with cancer in Arkansas.

Host Roby Brock met with UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson to talk about meeting a $30 million fundraising goal for NCI designation for the Winthrop Rockefeller Cancer Institute.

UAMS Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute reaches fundraising goal for NCI designation

Roby also met with UA Walton College of Business economist Mervin Jabaraj to discuss how new data on the US and Arkansas economy has business leaders looking for a new direction.

