'The Talk' cohost Carrie Ann Inaba announces she's leaving the CBS talk show to focus on her 'well-being' one month after Sharon Osbourne's departure

"The Talk" cohost Carrie Ann Inaba posted a video on Twitter Monday announcing a leave of absence.

The CBS show is mired in controversy over investigations into allegations of racism and bullying.

Inaba said the break was so she could "focus on my well-being."

"The Talk" cohost Carrie Ann Inaba said Monday she was taking a break from the CBS talk show.

In a series of videos posted on Twitter, Inaba said she needed to leave the show to "focus on my well-being."

"I know you guys understand. Health is the most important thing," she added. "I appreciate your support. I appreciate the love and support from 'The Talk' family, and I hope to be back soon. Take care, and I'll keep you updated."

Inaba's departure was also addressed on Monday's show.

"We'd like to let you all know at home, Carrie Ann is taking a leave of absence from the show to focus on her well-being," Sheryl Underwood said during the episode. "We miss you, Carrie Ann, and we look forward to having you back with us soon."

Inaba, who's been a cohost on the series since 2017, is leaving just one month after Sharon Osbourne departed the show.

Osbourne and Underwood had a heated exchange on air about racism and the way the TV personality Piers Morgan had been disparaging Meghan Markle.

On Twitter, Osbourne shared a statement in which she said she "panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over" during the exchange with Underwood.

Immediately afterward, CBS launched an internal investigation after another cohost, Elaine Welteroth, and her hairstylist filed complaints about what they alleged was a "racially insensitive and hostile environment" on the show's set.

Meanwhile, a series of reports and allegations about Osbourne's treatment of her cohosts have resurfaced.

While there's no word on who will replace Inaba during her leave, the cohosts who remain at the table are Underwood, Welteroth, and Amanda Kloots.

