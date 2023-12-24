We can talk about demobilisation only once war is over – Ukraine's Defence Minister

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov has explained that the term demobilisation will not be used until the war is over, although the soldiers will be given opportunities to rest or be partially discharged.

Source: Umierov in an interview with Suspilne, a public broadcaster in Ukraine

Details: Umierov noted that the Defence Ministry and the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) are preparing a draft law on mobilisation, which will be registered soon.

Quote from Umierov: "We can use the word 'demobilisation' only after the war comes to an end.

With the enemy continuing hostilities, we have found solutions that will allow an individual who has been on the contact line for two years to find out the rules for taking a break or being partially discharged."

More details: Umierov believes that "if the government wishes to be supported by the society", it must explain how mobilisation, demobilisation, deferment, social protection, etc. will take place.

The defence minister would like the service in the army "not to be perceived as a punishment".

Background: Ukraine's Defence Ministry is considering using electronic call-up notices to inform men, including Ukrainian citizens living abroad, that they should report to military enlistment offices.

