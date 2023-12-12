Talk Derby to Me: Barmageddon S2 E5 Highlight
The Barmageddon teams compete in Talk Derby to Me, a competition in which teams ride fake horses around a track and then throw horseshoes.
Inter Miami will make the trip amid the backdrop of sportswashing in Saudi Arabia.
Due out in 2024, the Porsche Macan EV will feature a familiar-looking interior with a new, more smartphone-like infotainment system.
Justin Herbert sustained a second fractured finger, this time on his right hand against the Broncos.
Many companies already use generative AI tools, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can help improve workers' performance by as much as 40% compared with workers who don't use it. An Australia-based startup, Relevance AI, wants to help companies of all sizes build custom AI agents for any use case or function to maximize productivity with its SaaS-based low-code platform. "Our mission is to enable teams only to be limited by their ideas, not their size -- from the seasoned industry player to the ambitious newcomer," co-founder of Relevance AI Daniel Vassilev said.
Legendary NBA reporter and columnist David Aldridge joins Vincent Goodwill to talk about the Lakers winning the In-Season Tournament, LeBron potentially winning a 5th MVP, Ja Morant’s return from suspension and more.
'Saved my tires': Almost 45,000 fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
Inflation is falling faster than many thought and will lead the Fed to cut interest rates sooner than initially projected, according to Goldman Sachs economists.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.
Cigna stock rose sharply on Monday following reports the company would walk away from a mega-merger with rival Humana.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
The former "Full Frontal" host on setting boundaries, spin class and why she needs to be "en route to sleep by 7:30."
Bronny James made his debut for USC on Sunday, but the Trojans have now lost three of their last four games.
Arturia has updated its MiniFreak hardware synthesizer with a whole bunch of new features. There’s a new sound engine, a union effect, new LFO modulation options and even an online store to buy sound packs.
Oppenheimer's John Stoltzfus sees rate cuts and a resilient economy driving the S&P 500 to new highs next year.
Three teams are tied at 6-7, with the "winner" guaranteed destruction in the wild-card round, worse draft position and a first-place schedule next season. Oh, and the other team's on pace for the worst record in the 17-game era.
A recent Google Messages beta included code fragments suggesting that users will be able to edit texts after they're sent.
Surfaceink, a company that got its start as Apple's key hardware engineering partner after the return of Steve Jobs as CEO, is being acquired by PwC, the professional services firm that provides accounting, management consultancy, IT and more to its enterprise customers. The company has around 50 employees in the Bay Area and all of them will be joining PwC as part of the deal. Surfaceink will also be bringing on work it has in progress with existing customers while also working with PwC on winning new business.
Novo Nordisk's corporate structure has a few quirks that investors need to know about.
How can the NFL fix its officiating problem as mistakes continue to pile up in high-leverage situations and important games?