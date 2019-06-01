How to Talk to Your Kids About Your Cancer Diagnosis

From Prevention

When you’re diagnosed with cancer, processing it is hard, and figuring out how to tell your kids about it just adds to the stress and sadness. While there’s no way around it being a difficult situation, there are steps you can take that will help make the conversation a bit easier.

We spoke to therapists who specialize in helping families who are dealing with cancer, as well as a two-time cancer survivor and mother, and gathered their best insights to help guide you through. The most important thing, they all agree, is ensuring everyone involved (including you!) feels loved and supported.

And don't be hard on yourself. Remember: There's no right or wrong way to break the news. Read on for more of their best suggestions.

First, make sure you’re in the right headspace.

“You cannot support your children through [your] cancer diagnosis if you do not take care of yourself,” says Nell Shanahan, LCSW, a member of the Ackerman Institute’s Center for Families and Health.

“It is very important that parents recognize and work on their own emotional reactions to a cancer diagnosis before speaking with their children about it,” agrees Marilia G. Neves, PsyD., who works with families affected by breast cancer at the Dubin Breast Center of the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai Hospital.“Doing so allows parents to process their own fears, thoughts, and feelings about cancer, so these do not transpire in conversations with their children.”

Be honest.

“All research suggests that honest and open communication by parents is the single most important thing that supports children in doing well when a parent has cancer,” Dr. Neves says. In other words, don't tell your kids that mom just has a bad cold when she really has ovarian cancer.

By working through the news with your kiddos openly and honestly in a way that feels appropriate, you’re doing everyone a service.

Meet your kids where they are.

How you set up the news and how you explain it to your children should largely depend on their age and emotional maturity, as well as how they’re able to process scary or stressful information, explains Shanahan. “Pre-school and school-age children benefit from explanations that are brief, simple, and direct. They also do best when communication is about the immediate future.”