Can we talk? How Meghan’s request to King Charles has fared so far: royal expert

LONDON – It’s so strange when you think there was a time when you could simply bend the ear of the new king of England – after all, you had recently married into one of the most recognized royal families.

His Royal Highness King Charles, or Prince Charles as he was then, was besotted with you. So much so that he agreed to walk you down the aisle of the church in front of millions of TV viewers around the world to prove how much he respected and cared for the fact you were marrying his youngest son HRH Prince Harry.

Not only that, he also escorted your mother, looking all resplendent in mint green, into the church. All the while, she sat alone minus any chums – despite you having a sizable family. Odd, to say the least, but she had the chance to meet and mingle with the many A-list chums you had deemed to invite rather than close family, etc.

Prince Harry looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrived accompanied by then-Prince Charles during their wedding. Owen Humphreys - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mother, and then Prince Charles leave St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. Brian Lawless- WPA Pool/Getty Images

MEGHAN MARKLE HAS WON OVER SOME IN THE UK: EXPERT SHARES WHAT'S NEXT FOR DUCHESS OF SUSSEX AND ROYAL FAMILY

Now, fast-forward and, of course, many stories have passed under that royal bridge. Despite your valiant efforts, the mega deals like "The Bench" book and the ill-fated cartoon "Pearl" have failed to shine in many ways.

So, given that you have trashed the king and his family, you believe at this delicate time that you would like to request permission to now have an informal chat with the new king.

How does that go?

Well, according to a good source, the king is, of course, heavily grieving for his late mother and, of course, struggling to come to terms with his new role and many new duties.

The source tells me, "I think the king has been more than gracious in allowing his daughter-in-law to attend such an historic event and yes, she feels that a one-to-one with the king would help explain the dialogue and the rationale behind why and what has happened."

Meghan Markle and Sophie, Countess of Wessex sitting together on their way to Westminster Hall. Getty Images

Meghan Markle stands next to Camilla, Queen Consort during the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The reality for Meghan and Harry is simply: that boat has sailed. With sails up into new choppy waters, the era of King Charles begins. Had Meghan, with all her expensive managers and PR teams, taken note – right now would not be a great time to try and interject on this delicate matter.

The bigger more revealing issue is trust.

Can the king be assured that said meeting won’t be revealed across the much-needed listeners for her podcast and more? So, the biggest issue is the book looming for the mega dollars of Harry with his memoir. No one knows what is slated to be revealed, but what we do know is that it’s his story, warts and all.

Given the explosive stuff they have already dumped via TV and mag interviews – is it really any wonder the new king has hot-footed it up to Scotland and Balmoral to reflect on his late mother’s service, hard work and dedication, leaving no time for any more family fallouts?

Meghan, you truly missed the best opportunity of your life.