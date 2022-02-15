How to talk to your partner about money

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS Mornings" to share advice on how to talk about money with your loved one. She discusses how to make sure you're on the same page as your partner financially, what topics need to be discussed, and how to have these sometimes difficult conversations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories