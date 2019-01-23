For All the Talk of a Shale Slowdown, Halliburton's Results Could Have Been Much Worse

Heading into the fourth quarter, expectations for Halliburton's (NYSE: HAL) earnings were low. Several factors led to oil and gas producers putting the brakes on completing new wells and starting production toward the end of 2018. Due to its considerable presence in well completions and fracking, the assumption was that Halliburton's results were going to be dismal.

For all the doom and gloom, though, they weren't that bad. Sure, there was an expected drop in North American drilling activity, but it was able to find growth in other places to help soften the blow. So let's take a look at what happened this past quarter at Halliburton, what management expects for 2019, and what investors should take away from the whole situation.

Oil services worker inspecting valves. More

Image source: Getty Images.

By the numbers

Metric Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2017 Revenue $5.93 billion $6.17 billion $5.94 billion Operating income $608 million $716 million $383 million EPS (diluted) $0.76 $0.50 ($0.94) Free cash flow $298 million $775 million $591 million

DATA SOURCE: HALLIBURTON EARNINGS RELEASE. EPS = EARNINGS PER SHARE.

The number that jumps out the most in Halliburton's earnings is the incredible jump in earnings per share even though revenue and operating income were down compared to the prior quarter. Management says this was from a one-time tax benefit of $306 million related to a change in its corporate structure. Absent this gain, the company's adjusted earnings per share were $0.41.

These results were surprisingly good, though, considering the way management was talking at the end of the third quarter. Management said that it expected a considerable slowdown in activity in North America during the fourth quarter due to a combination of takeaway-capacity bottlenecks, producers exhausting their annual capital budgets earlier than anticipated, and lower oil prices. Granted, North American revenue declined by 11% compared to the prior quarter, but it was able to offset some of that with a 7% increase in international revenue thanks to year-end license renewals and product sales.

HAL operating income by business segment for Q4 2017, Q3 2018, and Q4 2018. Shows declines for both operating segments. More

Data source: Halliburton.

Even though the company's free cash flow was down this past quarter, management continued to repurchase about $200 million of its shares, and its dividend remained unchanged. Even after these things, though, the company had about $2 billion in cash on the books and was able to reduce its debt load by $445 million for the full year. Even though it may seem a bit risky to be repurchasing shares when business activity is pretty weak, the company appears to have plenty of financial leeway to do this without doing too much damage to its financials.