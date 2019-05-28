We Need to Talk About Syphilis

Despite the fact that we’ve never known more about how to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), rates of many STIs continue to rise.

While this overall trend is worrying experts, syphilis makes for an especially striking case study. The rates of primary and secondary syphilis (also called P&S syphilis, these are the most infectious stages of the disease) reached a historic low at the turn of the century. In 2000 and 2001, there were 2.1 cases of P&S syphilis per 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But the national reported rate of this illness has climbed nearly every year since 2001, jumping 72.7 percent from 2013 to 2017, when the rate of syphilis reached 9.5 cases per 100,000 people.

To wrap our heads around these ballooning stats, we spoke to a couple of STI experts about why rates of syphilis are rising, who this condition is affecting, what’s being done to solve the issue, and how you can stay safe in the meantime.

What syphilis is and how it spreads

Syphilis is a bacterial sexually transmitted infection caused by the pathogen Treponema pallidum, according to the CDC. It can spread during vaginal, anal, and oral sex if someone makes direct contact with a syphilitic sore known as a chancre. Chancres can appear on or around the genitals or mouth. Also, in what’s called congenital syphilis, a pregnant person can pass the infection to their fetus.

The way syphilis presents and progresses can make it hard to catch without STI screenings, Peter Leone, M.D., M.P.H., adjunct professor at the UNC School of Medicine and adjunct associate professor of epidemiology at the Gillings School of Global Public Health, tells SELF.

To understand why, you’ll need to know that syphilis advances in four stages: primary, secondary, latent, and tertiary. It can take years to make your way through all of these stages, according to the CDC.

In the primary stage, chancres (usually firm, round, and painless) appear at the site of infection. This is often a difficult-to-see spot, like the anus or inside the vagina, which can make the sores easy to miss. They typically pop up around three weeks after transmission and go away within three to six weeks, even if you don’t get treatment, per the CDC. That’s another reason why someone in the primary stage of syphilis may not realize anything’s up with their health.

If the person is not diagnosed and treated, syphilis progresses to the secondary stage, in which additional symptoms can include a skin rash, sores in mucous membranes like the mouth and vagina, fever, and swollen lymph nodes, per the CDC. But these symptoms can be mild and resemble those of other health issues, the CDC explains, giving this infection yet another chance to fly under the radar.

Next is the latent stage, where there are no signs of infection. Basically, the immune system has controlled the infection enough for symptoms to fade, but some bacteria remain and can continue to multiply. It’s still possible to spread syphilis in this stage, Dr. Leone explains.

The final stage is tertiary syphilis, which is rare but can cause serious complications affecting organs like the heart and brain, according to the CDC. Symptoms will depend on which organs tertiary syphilis is attacking. At this stage, syphilis can be fatal.

Syphilis carries other serious risks, too. At any stage, it can damage the nervous system (neurosyphilis) and cause symptoms like paralysis and altered behavior, or the eyes (ocular syphilis), potentially causing permanent blindness, according to the CDC. And due to the open sores that make infection transmission easier overall, people with syphilis are more vulnerable to HIV. Those with P&S syphilis are two to five times more likely to wind up with HIV if they’re exposed, according to the CDC. And about half of men who have sex with men (MSM, in CDC parlance) with P&S syphilis also have HIV.

Then there’s the worrisome potential toll of congenital syphilis. If a pregnant person acquires syphilis in the four years leading up to birth and doesn’t get it treated, there’s up to an 80 percent chance that the fetus will contract syphilis, too, the CDC says, adding that this is thought to lead to stillbirth or infant death in up to 40 percent of those cases. Granted, the CDC is citing historical data from 1950 for those figures, but congenital syphilis is clearly still a pressing threat even if these numbers aren’t recent.