We Need To Talk About Taylor Swift's Vocals On The Eras Tour

Billionaire investor William Ackman who spent years telling corporations how to perform better is now taking on the U.S. government by calling for higher insurance limits to safeguard the banking system at the height of a banking crisis. Ackman, who runs hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, sent a letter to his investors saying the FDIC should raise its $250,000 per account limit days after U.S. regulators took over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, triggering a crisis in U.S. regional banks.