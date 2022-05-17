Talk today's top stories, ask reporters questions with USA TODAY's new SMS campaign

Hi, subscribers!

I’m Sallee Ann Harrison, an audience editor at USA TODAY focused on subscriptions. My job is to make sure you’re getting the most out of your subscription. I’m in your email inbox every Sunday with the Your Week newsletter full of our latest, premium stories and details on the story behind the story from reporters and editors across the newsroom. Now we have a new project I’m really excited about!

We’re launching a texting experience, exclusive to USA TODAY subscribers. Consider it your personal tour of the newsroom and our content. You will be able to give feedback, make requests and ask questions about our coverage, including Q&As with reporters and editors.

This chat is entirely free. It’s a perk unlocked by your USA TODAY subscription. We thank you for your support. Because of it, we can do fun projects like this.

Wanna join? Sign up above!

Here's what's included:

Privacy. We'll never share your number with anyone. You'll only receive texts from me.

Insights. A behind-the-scenes look into our newsroom just for subscribers.

Answers. Have a question about our coverage? I'll try to answer it directly or connect you with a reporter or editor.

Frequency. This can vary depending on the day's news. Generally, 1-2 texts per day.

Text you soon! -SA

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USA TODAY subscribers have exclusive access to new texting campaign