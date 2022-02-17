Talk of war frustrates Ukrainian border town residents

In Dobryanka, locals have been hearing about various Russian military drills near Ukraine for much of the past year. Some seem more exhausted than frightened by all the talk of war. 87-year-old Lidiya Silina has a clear idea about who is to blame for the most dangerous standoff between the Kremlin and the West since the Cold War. "The Ukrainians could start something, thanks to the Americans and the British, who brought all their weapons here," she says.