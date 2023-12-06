Talk About Woodville: Donations sought for Woodmore Community Christmas Fund

While the holidays can be difficult for families already struggling to make ends meet as a result of rising costs and unexpected expenses, it’s a wonderful thing that others in our community are more than willing to reach out and make things a little brighter … and a lot easier.

Woodmore Community Christmas Fund

The folks behind Woodmore Community Christmas Fund have helped nine families over the last five years and they are ready to play Santa once again.The group has set up “donation stations” at Jo Jo’s Nite Club and Speedtrap Diner in Woodville and the Portage Inn and Christy’s Corner Cafe in Elmore. Every dollar collected will be spent on food, toys, books, and clothing for the families on this year’s list. Donations can also be made via Venmo at @Larry-Lowe.For more information or to nominate a recipient, contact Lowe at 419-680-6373. All information will remain private and confidential.

FRWS Operation Christmas

Freedom Roofing, Windows, and Siding in Woodville launched a new initiative this year that they fondly call “Operation Christmas,” which has two goals: to provide 10 families in Northwest Ohio with gifts and for FRWS employees to "adopt" a family for the holidays.Families could apply from Nov. 22 to 30 and applicants’ names were entered into a random drawing that took place last Friday.

Members of the Woodville Buckeyes 4-H Club shop for the Angel Tree. Youths are Alaina Boyd (wearing hat), Cora Haslinger and Sam Haslinger.

Angel Trees

This year the Woodmore Unit of the Salvation Army is coordinating gifts for 64 children in our school district — the most that they've had in 10 years — through its Angel Tree program.

If you’d like to adopt an angel, just stop by the Woodville or Harris-Elmore Libraries and pick an angel card. Shop for the requested items listed and drop the items back at the library. If you don’t have time to stop and grab an angel before shopping, donations of extra items such as new toys, crafts, games, and warm clothing, as well as wrapping paper and gift bags, are also appreciated.The deadline to drop off gift items is Dec. 12. Gifts should be unwrapped.

Woodville Buckeyes

Each summer, the Woodville Buckeyes 4-H Club sells milkshakes at the 4th of July Celebration as a fundraiser. For the last few years, the kids have voted to spend part of their profits to shop for items for the Angel Tree kids. This past Sunday, the club met at the Fremont Walmart, picked out dozens of gifts, and placed them under the tree.

Santa and Mrs. Claus participated in the 2022 for Operation Woodville Santa.

Operation Woodville Santa

It’s been a little tricky this year for Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves to squeeze their annual visit to Woodville into their oh-so-busy schedule, but they have just announced that they will be at the shelter house at Trail Marker Park at noon on Dec. 23.

The “elves” are collecting donations of gifts and snacks for this event and are recruiting local elves to help with wrapping, decorating, and snacks. To keep things running smoothly, the elves are asking parents to register their children to ensure that there are plenty of snacks and gifts available for the kiddos. If you miss registration, it’s OK … walk-ins are welcome.The Clauses and their helpers are also collecting donations for the Woodville Food Pantry.

For information about donating gifts and/or snacks, volunteering as an elf, or to register a child to meet Santa, visit OperationWoodvilleSanta.com.

Food Pantry

In addition to donations of nonperishable food items, the Woodville Good Samaritan Council is in need of paper and plastic products for their clients: paper towels, toilet paper (four-packs, please!), facial tissue, plastic wrap, plastic storage/freezer bags, and aluminum foil. Donations can be dropped off at Solomon Lutheran Church, the Woodville Police Department, and the Woodville Public Library.Distribution days this month are 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Dec 15. If you need help, call ahead at 419-260-7838 so that the pantry can have your order ready.

The pantry posts a list of needed items each month on its Facebook page @Woodville Good Samaritan Council.

WUMC Christmas Candy

The Woodville United Methodist Church Christmas candy is now available at Jo Jo’s Nite Club and the Village Barber Shop, while supplies last. The candy is available in multiple flavors and is $7 per one-pound bag.

Pancake Breakfast

The next Woodville Fire Department pancake breakfast will be 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10. Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, chunky applesauce, homemade pork sausage, and all the pancakes you can eat. Cost is $9 for adults and $8 for seniors and kids under 12.

Children’s Christmas program at WUMC

The Woodville United Methodist Church will present a special children’s program at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 17. It’s a family friendly worship service featuring the children singing and acting out the Christmas story. There will be a cookie walk following the service.

Information on these and other holiday happenings in the village can be found on Facebook at @A Woodville Ohio Christmas.

Contact Rene Dix at 419-307-0914 or via email at rene.dix@email.com

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Talk About Woodville: Salvation Army's Angel Tree helping 64 children