Talk About Woodville: Pasta dinners to bring community together

Whether it is a pancake breakfast at the fire station, an FFA hog roast, or a chicken barbecue fundraiser, most people love the chance to support someone or something in their community — especially when food is involved and it means they do not have to do the cooking.

If you are a big fan of pasta, then you are in luck — you will have two chances within the next week to indulge in a spaghetti dinner at one of our local churches.

Methodist church to host spaghetti meal

The ministry team at Woodville United Methodist Church is launching a series of community-building dinners beginning with a free spaghetti meal that will begin at noon, Sunday, Feb 18, and will last as long as the food does. Afterward, friends, family, and visitors are invited to hang out for a family game day from 2 to 5 p.m.

The ministry team and their helpers will be serving a Jigg’s Dinner after church on March 17.

Solomon Lutheran School is hosting a Science Fair and Spaghetti Dinner on Feb 22. Reservations are required for the free-will-offering dinner which will begin at 5 p.m. and can be made via the school’s website at https://solomonelementary.com/science-fair-spaghetti-dinner/.The science fair portion of the evening will begin at 6 p.m. where you will have a chance to see the projects that the students have been working on.

From left are Jackie Horvath, Jen Pleasnick, Rev. Dee Baker, Kelly O'Connor, Steve Pleasnick, and Deb Grove will be preparing a spaghetti dinner at the Woodville United Methodist Church.

Builders club to hold food drive

Woodmore Middle School Builders Club is holding a food drive until Feb. 28. Students will bring donations to their first period class and the class with the highest average of donations will be awarded with a party of their choice featuring donuts, pizza, or ice cream.

Any community members who would like to donate to the drive are welcome to drop off items at the middle school office.

Mushroom Club

The Harris-Elmore and Woodville Public Libraries are teaming up to offer a new club for mushroom enthusiasts called “Fungi Fanatics.” A group for the beginner to the experienced forager, discussions will include hunting, identifying, photographing, and even cooking with wild mushrooms. The first meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb 21 at the Woodville Library.

4-H Open House

The Woodville Buckeyes will host an open house for youth interested in joining 4-H this year from 4 to 5 p.m. March 3 at the Woodville Public Library. For more information, contact the club via their Facebook page @WoodvilleBuckeyes or by calling 419-307-0914.

Soccer referees needed

Woodmore Youth Soccer is recruiting referees for the spring soccer season. Potential referees must be at least 14 years of age, complete the SAY online referee training course, and attend the 2024 Spring ESSL Referee Clinic from 9 a.m. -to noon March 23 at the Oregon Rec Center, 5330 Seaman Road, Oregon. Each trainee will receive a whistle, flip coin, and notepad with cards. The fee to attend is $10.For more information, contact the Woodmore Youth Soccer Club at president@woodmore.soccer.

Woodmore Kindergarten Screening

Screening for the 2024-25 kindergarten class is scheduled for May 1 to 3. Parents are asked to fill out a pre-registration form and then to call Mrs. Kigar, elementary secretary, at 419-862-1060, ext 2030 to schedule an in-person screening. The form and more information can be found on the school’s website at https://www.woodmoreschools.com/o/wes/page/kindergarten. Children must be age 5 prior to August 1, 2024 to be eligible.

Tips for the Eclipse

Looking directly at the sun, even during an eclipse, will cause permanent damage to your eyes. Ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, or homemade filters are not safe for looking at the sun. If the glasses are compliant with the ISO 12312-2 safety standard adopted in 2015, you may look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through them for as long as you wish. If the filters are not scratched, punctured, torn, or coming loose from their frames, you can hang onto them for future eclipses. However, caution is needed as there are counterfeit glasses on the market. For help in determining if your solar eclipse glasses are safe, check the American Astronomical Society’s page at http://tinyurl.com/2j9hkwnb

Boy Scout Troop Woodmore 314 is selling NASA-approved solar eclipse glasses for $3 each as a fundraiser. The glasses are available at the Harris-Elmore Public Library or by contacting the scouts via their Facebook page at @TroopWoodmore.

Contact Rene Dix at 419-307-0914 or via email at rene.dix@email.com.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Talk About Woodville: UMC, school to host spaghetti dinners