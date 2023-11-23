Talk About Woodville: Village to host holiday shopping event

Happy Thanksgiving!It’s amazing how quickly 2023 is flying by. It feels like just a couple of weeks ago we were getting ready for the 4th of July Celebration but in reality, we’re just a week from flipping the calendar to December.

Once the Thanksgiving version of Jenga is over — managing to squeeze the remaining turkey and trimmings into every nook and cranny of the fridge — folks everywhere begin planning their strategy for tackling their holiday shopping lists. Except, of course, those who already have all of their gifts purchased, wrapped, and under the tree. I definitely do not fall into that category.To kick off December, Woodville's downtown businesses are hosting a “Holidays in the Village Craft and Shop” event beginning at noon Dec 2. Santa will be visiting NeNe’s Sweets from 1 to 4 p.m. A photographer will be on site to take free photos of the kiddos with Santa.If you’re looking for unique items crafted and curated by family, friends, and neighbors, I recommend checking out the businesses in our fair village especially as we have gained a couple of new shops this year.

The greenery gnomes are at Country Creek Greenhouse in Woodville.

Check out local stores and more

To help make shopping a little easier, here is a list of Woodville businesses from east to west:

The Country Mercantile, 3217 Ohio 300, carries handcrafted decor, poly furniture, as well as cornhole boards and bags. Christmas open house this weekend. Open Friday to Sunday through Dec 17.

Country Creek Greenhouse, 1283 E. Main St., has hand-painted snowman lamps, holiday greenery arrangements, and grave blankets and pillows. Photo sessions by appointment and gift cards are available. Open Monday to Saturday.

Speedtrap Diner, 310 W. Main St., offers “Speedtrap swag” including coffee mugs, T-shirts, hoodies, and stickers. Gift certificates are available. Open daily. Visit www.speedtrapdiner.com.

NeNe’s Sweets, 135 E. Main St., is a bakery and ice cream shop specializing in cookies and cupcakes. Open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

Magpie Market Uniques, 125 E. Main St., offers a unique blend of antiques, vintage, folk art, salvage, primitives, and oddities of all sorts. Open 1 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 pm.. Saturdays through Dec 16. Cash only.

Soul Sister Healing Arts Studio, 121 E. Main St. is a metaphysical consignment shop that includes ethically sourced crystals, handmade candles, jewelry, unique vintage items, as well as services such as reiki, massage, sound healing, and more. Gift cards are available. .

The snowman lamps are at Country Creek Greenhouse.

Pet Grooming by Wendy, 111 E. Main St., offers gift certificates for grooming services. Call 419-849-3994 for more information.

Morganite and Moonstone, 110 E. Main St., specializes in crystals, sprays, and holistic products as well as energy and sound healing sessions for all ages. Gift cards are available. Open Fridays (hours vary so please check Facebook page) at morganiteandmoonstone.com.Woodville Museum & Historical Society, 107 E. Main St., has many of their Woodville Christmas ornaments released over the last 20-plus years available. Hours are 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays or by appointment.

Woodville Public Library, 101 E. Main St., is hosting drop-in craft days for kids. Visit Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and birchard.org/woodville for more information.

Pierce Design Studio, 105 W Main, items from 30 local artists and crafters offering a wide variety of gifts and decor, plus concrete statue repair and restoration. Classes also available. Open Wednesday to Saturday. piercedesignstudio.com

Rubies and Pearls, 115 W. Main St., is having a Holiday Open House from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9. The store offers unique hand-crafted and repurposed items. Gift certificates are available. Visit rubiesandpearlscreations.com.

Granny’s Kitchen, 1105 W. Main St., offers gift certificates. Open daily.

Hidden Hills Golf Course, 4900 CR 16, offers gift certificates. Purchase by appointment only. Visit hiddenhillsgc.net.

Hours and more information for each business can be found on their websites or Facebook pages.

Red Cross Blood Drive

There is a national blood shortage and donors of all blood types are needed. If you would like to donate, there will be a Red Cross blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Woodville Township Fire Station. Appointments can be made online at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Contact Rene Dix at 419-307-0914 or via email at rene.dix@email.com

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Numerous stores are ready for the holiday shopping season