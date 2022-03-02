Talkdesk Prepares for U.S. Initial Public Offering

Gillian Tan and Crystal Tse
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Talkdesk Inc., a maker of cloud-based customer-service software, is preparing for a U.S. initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The San Francisco-based startup has interviewed underwriters and confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding an IPO that could occur as soon as this year, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing private plans. Nothing is finalized and it’s possible that the company could delay a listing.

A Talkdesk representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Talkdesk, led by Chief Executive Officer Tiago Paiva, said in August that it raised $230 million, valuing it a more than $10 billion. Chief Financial Officer Sydney Carey joined the firm last year from Sumo Logic Inc. “where she successfully led the organization through an initial public offering,” Talkdesk said in the August statement.

Talkdesk said new investors in the August round included Whale Rock Capital Management, TI Platform Management and Alpha Square Group. Earlier investors include Franklin Templeton, Dan Och’s family office Willoughby Capital, Mitchell Green’s Lead Edge Capital and Threshold Ventures.

Last month, the company added former Cloudera CEO Tom Reilly to its board, citing his stewardship of that company during its IPO.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsRussia’s invasion of Ukraine was denounced by the United Nations General Assembly, underscoring Moscow’s increasing isolation on the

  • Key Takeaways From US President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address

    Joe Biden delivered his first State of the Union address last night. CoinDesk Managing Editor for Global Policy and Regulation Nikhilesh De highlights the discussion of a bipartisan innovation act, which shares similarities with the Build Back Better Back, and the president's call for keeping inflation at bay.

  • There’s Not Enough Extra Canadian Wheat to Fill Global Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s top wheat exporters won’t be able to fill supply shortfalls caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine after drought withered its own grain inventories.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s

  • Canada Rail-Strike Threat Latest Upset to Fertilizer Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- A labor dispute at one of Canada’s largest railways is threatening to further disrupt global supplies of fertilizer just as farmers need key nutrients to plant spring crops.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Who Tracked Elon

  • U.S. Expects Chinese Tech Firms to Help Choke Off Russia Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington is expected to lean on major Chinese companies from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. to Lenovo Group Ltd. to join U.S.-led sanctions against Russia, aiming to cripple the country’s ability to buy key technologies and components.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionai

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will Backfir

  • Spotify’s Podcast Staffers Sign Open Letter Saying Audio Giant “Rejected” Inclusion Goals

    Union staffers at several podcast production companies owned by Spotify have penned a letter to the music streaming service and podcast network Parcast, calling on them to agree to a measure aimed at fostering “a more inclusive and diverse company.” On Wednesday, workers at Parcast, The Ringer and Gimlet Media that are allied with the […]

  • Russian Miners Get Kicked Out From FTSE 100 Index After Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Russia-focused miners will leave the U.K.’s benchmark FTSE 100 Index after the invasion of Ukraine sparked a selloff in Russian assets.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Footba

  • Apple to Increase Covid Testing for Vaccinated Retail Employees

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. plans to begin testing vaccinated retail staff twice a week for Covid-19, a step toward dropping its mask requirement for employees.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russ

  • Boris Johnson Urged to Speed Up U.K. Sanctions on Wealthy Russians

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsPrime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of being slow to act in sanctioning Russian billionaires after the U.K. lagged the U.S. and

  • Grain Markets Set for Supply Shock of a Lifetime, Economist Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could devastate global grain markets so deeply that it’s likely to be the biggest supply shock in living memory. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Says He’s Selling Chelsea Football ClubTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russi

  • Seahawks to see more of 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo?

    All this suggests Jimmy Garoppolo could be staying at least one more year in San Francisco.

  • Oath Keeper leader in Alabama pleads guilty to conspiracy in U.S. Capitol attack

    Joshua James, 34, pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress after playing a role in leading the assault on the Capitol, according to a news release. Prosecutors say James is the Oath Keepers' regional leader and heads up the Alabama chapter.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • Russia owns $140 billion in Chinese bonds, which could help it skirt Western sanctions, analysts say

    Russia's central bank and sovereign fund own about $140 billion in Chinese bonds, according to estimates by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

  • Shares of Cortes Campers parent triple on news of first travel trailer shipment

    A week ago, US Lighting said its Cortes Camper unit had shipped its first 17-foot, molded fiberglass travel trailer to RV Center Idaho. Now, the shares of parent US Lighting Group have more than tripled.

  • Coinbase Leaves Investors a Day Late, a Dollar Short

    Investors are often seduced into buying hot IPOs of companies with new business models that show signs of hyper-growth. Wall Street usually chooses the latter and extrapolates growth well into the future. After the financial services company reported third-quarter earnings, it seemed apparent its revenue growth would soon turn sharply negative, meaning they had come public at an auspicious time to sell out of the shares rather than buy in.

  • Russia will ban Western companies from exiting investments as BP and others dash for the door

    Russia is stepping up its defense of its beleaguered financial system as major Western companies try to ditch their investments.