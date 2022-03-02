Talkdesk Prepares for U.S. Initial Public Offering

(Bloomberg) -- Talkdesk Inc., a maker of cloud-based customer-service software, is preparing for a U.S. initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The San Francisco-based startup has interviewed underwriters and confidentially filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding an IPO that could occur as soon as this year, said one of the people, all of whom requested anonymity discussing private plans. Nothing is finalized and it’s possible that the company could delay a listing.

A Talkdesk representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Talkdesk, led by Chief Executive Officer Tiago Paiva, said in August that it raised $230 million, valuing it a more than $10 billion. Chief Financial Officer Sydney Carey joined the firm last year from Sumo Logic Inc. “where she successfully led the organization through an initial public offering,” Talkdesk said in the August statement.

Talkdesk said new investors in the August round included Whale Rock Capital Management, TI Platform Management and Alpha Square Group. Earlier investors include Franklin Templeton, Dan Och’s family office Willoughby Capital, Mitchell Green’s Lead Edge Capital and Threshold Ventures.

Last month, the company added former Cloudera CEO Tom Reilly to its board, citing his stewardship of that company during its IPO.

