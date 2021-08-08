We talked to 22 insiders with front row seats to Trump's hostile takeover of the GOP

Insider published the definitive oral history of Donald Trump's rise to political power. Marianne Ayala/Insider

Insider interviewed 22 people with front-row seats to the 2016 GOP presidential primaries.

We collected colorful anecdotes and never-before-reported details about the historic campaign.

Combined, they tell the story of how Trump became the king of the GOP - a crown he still wears to this day.

Five years after the 2016 Republican presidential primary and national convention, the candidates and staffers are still coming to terms with how much has changed - and how much hasn't - about Trump's GOP.

That's why Insider embarked over the past several months on an oral history project to document a truly bizarre time in American history, when the seam between politics and entertainment faded.

To jog our memories, we talked to 22 key insiders who were central to the 2016 presidential race about the unprecedented Trump primary campaign and how he was able to mount a successful hostile takeover over the GOP that still endures today.

Our oral history traces Trump's victory over 16 other brand-name Republicans from 2015 to 2016, including Jeb Bush and his monster $100 million war chest, rising-star senators like Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, and the pugnacious New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Some of the highlights you'll remember, like Trump's infamous escalator ride. Others you might not have never known: he almost took the elevator!- and after the Iowa Caucuses, aides had a come-to-Jesus meeting with him to convince him the election results should be accepted.

Ultimately, we discovered just how many times it seemed like the Trump campaign was on the verge of a catastrophic implosion - and how social media shaped our memories of the raucous primary process in ways that, looking back, didn't always measure up to reality.

We also laid bare the snake-tangle of staff tensions and disagreements that came to be emblematic of the Apprentice-style governance Trump brought to his White House. Former campaign officials have very different memories of how the 13-month journey to the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland unfolded.

