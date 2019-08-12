We Talked To 7 People Who Are Actually Doing The Jobs They Wanted To Do As Kids

Asking a kid, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” seems to be as much for adult amusement as anything else. After all, what four-year-old can actually predict what they want to be? And besides, if we all became what we wanted to be when we grew up, there’d be a lot of farmer/ballerina/astronauts out there and maybe not enough data analysts or building engineers. Of course, there are exceptions: people who decided what they wanted to be pretty early in life… and actually made it happen. Of course, being a teacher or a veterinarian looks a lot different than you think it might when you’re ten. (Who knew almost every job involves paperwork and meetings, even the dream ones?)

So what is it really like when the dream comes true? We asked six women to tell us everything.

Interviews have been edited for length.

Natalie, 27, Interior Designer

“I remember one very specific moment that made me want to be an interior designer. I used to go to Chicago every summer to visit my grandmothers, and would take the architectural boat tour through downtown. At one point, probably around age 10, my grandma pointed to a building, the Merchandise Mart, while we were on the tour and said something along the lines of, "You have to be a very special type of person to get into that building -- designers only." After that, all I wanted to do was get into that building, see whatever was in there, and be a part of that world!

In high school, I started taking art classes and preparing a portfolio to apply to architecture school. We didn’t have formal drafting classes, so I did the best I could reading books and learning about the profession outside of schools. I ended up attending Kansas State University because their Master of Interior Architecture and Product Design program was top ranked. Architecture school is pretty grueling, which is the only time I ever really questioned my choice. The late hours, constant deadlines, and harsh critique of projects can really get you down after awhile!

I finally got to go into the Merchandise Mart a few years ago, and see all the showrooms and products displayed there, and it was just as exciting as I imagined.”

Emily, Public Defender, 30

“Growing up I had a placement with all the presidents on it and my dad taught me all the presidents in order so I became really intrigued with being the president. I thought being a lawyer was the way to get there. That was when I was around four or five. As I got older I stopped wanting to be the president but I never stopped wanting to go to law school to help people.

I remember meeting with my middle school principal and my parents and talking about which foreign language to take. I wanted to take Latin because I thought it would help me with law school and the legal phrases. My parents convinced me Spanish would actually be better for when I started working as an attorney (... never became fluent in Spanish). It really affected most decisions for me. I went to a college where I had no loans because I knew I’d have significant debt after law school.

Now that I’ve been doing it for 5 years and I’ve seen first hand the arbitrariness of how different people are treated under the law, it gives me a reason to continue doing it.”

Marlea, Pediatric Physical Therapist, 32

“I went through multiple bouts of physical therapy over my elementary and high school years and remember the impact and healing I gained from those. I also found healing so interesting. Once I was exposed to working with children with special needs, my determination to become specialized in pediatrics was the push to finish. I expected the reward of working and helping children, and how fun it is to work with children. But the documentation is the least fun part of the job.”

Jessie, Dance Director, 42

“I always loved dancing but when I was about 13 years old, I went on pointe and knew immediately I wanted a career in dance. At 14, I began assistant teaching and fell in love with it. By the time I was a senior in high school, I was teaching my own full load of classes on top of attending high school, taking my own dance classes, rehearsing and performing. My career path was the biggest reason I chose the college I did. They offered a "Dance Pedagogy" fine arts degree, which is literally a dance teaching degree.