Talking it out

Chandler Inions, The Lebanon Democrat, Tenn.
·5 min read

May 27—As relationships around the country between law enforcement and citizens remains in a word, strained, a couple concerned Wilson Countians sat down with local officials Tuesday to discuss how to mend that relationship.

In a table talk event called Creating Trust Between Us, Reisha Kidd, a Wilson County native, and Xavier Purdy, a transplant to the area, hosted Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick and the Wilson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Scott Moore. The event was streamed live on Facebook so that those unable to attend the event in the park amphitheater behind the Mt. Juliet Police Department could still ask the officials questions.

Kidd and Purdy represent local groups called Peace, Love, Justice Mt. Juliet and the Wilson County chapter of Rho Kappa Kappa in Lebanon. Both have worked in the past with regional Black Lives Matter chapters. For this roundtable discussion, they identified three core components to address with Hambrick and Moore; acknowledgement, accountability and action.

As Kidd sees it, until the initial acknowledgement that yes there are issues with the current system is made by law enforcement, moving onto the next steps is essentially impossible. "You can't fix a problem you won't admit you have."

Hambrick and Kidd's collaboration goes back over a year, when both participated in a Black Lives Matter event last year organized by Kidd and at which Hambrick was a guest speaker.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department was also involved with the protest by providing an escort during the walk. At the walk, Hambrick said, "There's still work to do, even here in Mt. Juliet."

"As your police chief here, I'm just telling you what Mt. Juliet is about. We're about equality, we're about justice, we're against police brutality in all forms."

Hambrick drew a contrast between protest and destruction, urging against the latter as it draws attention away, and reduces the impact of your narrative.

"It's not rocket science, we just have to love and respect one another," he said back in 2020. "And if we want to see real change and demonstrate real actions, and I've said it before, real actions will not happen without a changed mind and a changed heart."

AccountabilityWhen pressed on the issue of how they hold their rank and files accountable, Moore and Hambrick shared similar visions. Both said that if they learn of impropriety from an officer, then they move quickly to see consequences applied, but added that "they were helpless against things that went unreported."

That's part of the reason Hambrick wants everyone in his city to know that the police headquarters is their headquarters, not his. He said his door is always open and he welcomes input from citizens.

Both Hambrick and Moore suggested concerned citizens apply for the Citizen's Police Academy, a twice annual, 10-week (one day per week) program, where citizens can see the ins and outs of the job. Moore said this is important because it allows people to see officers on a relatable level. After all, police officers and sheriff's deputies are people too, he said.

ActionThe way to move forward as discussed by the members of the roundtable, is to move forward in lock step with each side. Moore suggested more interactive relationships between student resource officers in county schools so that students can learn about what it's like when they see the flashing blue lights in their rearview mirrors.

Hambrick said he would like to see more opportunities like "Coffee with Cops," or other simple everyday activities alongside law enforcement that help engender a shared trust. Because as both law enforcement officials and the two hosts of the roundtable made a point of saying, trust happens organically over time. It takes interaction to build trust, so maybe that's the best place to start.

Why now?Calls for reform have rung loud since video of a white Minneapolis police officer killing an unarmed George Floyd began circulating on May 25 of last year. The following week would see widespread demonstrations and protest as law enforcement and citizens clashed in the street.

Most of the footage that goes viral occurs in large metropolitan areas, but small departments haven't gone unscathed. With trust being such a rare commodity, in the citizen-law enforcement relationship, it was reassuring to hear some positive feedback from Wilson County about how it views its police.

One member of the audience, Keisha Flowers said after the program, that distrust in the police just isn't a thing in Wilson County like it is in other places. Flowers is originally from Detroit. She said in her hometown, citizens did not have a good relationship with police, unlike in her new Tennessee home. Still, that did not stop Flowers from feeling obligated to have "the talk," with her son, Jordan Pickett, 17.

A lot of people might think "the talk," refers to a coming of age sit down lecture on procreation, but for many black families another "talk," can be even more important.

Flowers described "the talk," as Black parents' best way of guiding their Black children through inevitable encounters with law enforcement. This training becomes a critical "survival tactic," as Flowers put it.

Flowers said that it meant a lot to see the faces of law enforcement in Wilson County make themselves so accessible for the citizens and to answer their questions. Flowers added that when you know the officer or have seen them around, it removes some of that tension during traffic stops and other interactions.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: U.S. opens criminal probe into alleged lapses at Eli Lilly plant - sources

    The U.S. Justice Department has launched a criminal investigation into Eli Lilly and Co focused on alleged manufacturing irregularities and records tampering at a factory in Branchburg, New Jersey, that produces the pharmaceutical giant's COVID-19 therapy and other drugs, three people familiar with the matter said. The probe represents a significant escalation of the government scrutiny on Lilly. The pharmaceutical company, one of the world's largest, has been under examination for more than a year by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over alleged manufacturing and records violations at the Branchburg factory.

  • Former Trump insider says she is being evicted as ‘retribution’ for helping New York probe against him

    Jennifer Weisselberg claims she has faced ‘threat’ following cooperation with New York investigation

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Gilbert Poole Jr: Man cleared of murder and set free after 32 years in prison

    ‘We are thrilled that the truth has finally been established,’ lawyer says

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • Mysterious Havana Syndrome sufferers claim Biden is ignoring them and 'energy attacks' on US

    Diplomats have suffered brain injuries after experiencing the strange symptoms

  • YouTube said it removed 2 ads featuring the Belarus captives' admission videos

    A representative for Google told Rest of World the company had taken action against the ads for violating its content policies.

  • Blue Angels are in Annapolis for Commissioning Week

    After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels returned to Annapolis for Commissioning Week at the U.S. Naval Academy. The Blue Angels flew precision maneuvers and formations Wednesday afternoon over the Naval Academy. Four members of the Blue Angels who flew Wednesday are graduates of the Naval Academy.

  • Nigel Farage: What does the American right want with the self-proclaimed ‘Mr Brexit’?

    Not too long ago, he was welcome in the Oval Office. Now the former Ukip leader is touring half-filled halls and restaurants across America, touting a conservative future. But why? Holly Baxter visits Denison, Texas, to ask the man himself

  • Influencers Say They Were Urged to Criticize Pfizer Vaccine

    PARIS — The mysterious London public relations agency sent its pitch simultaneously to social media influencers in France and Germany: Claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is deadly and that regulators and the mainstream media are covering it up, the message read, and earn thousands of euros in easy money in exchange. The claim is false. The purported agency, Fazze, has a website and describes itself as an “influencer marketing platform” connecting bloggers and advertisers. But when some of the influencers tried to find out who was running Fazze, the ephemeral trail appeared to lead to Russia. “Unbelievable. The address of the London agency that contacted me is bogus,” Léo Grasset, a popular French health and science YouTuber with more than 1 million followers, wrote on Twitter Monday. “All the employees have weird LinkedIn profiles … which have been missing since this morning. Everyone has worked in Russia before.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Mirko Drotschmann, a German health commentator with 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, said in a tweet that the PR agency had asked if he wanted to be part of an “information campaign” about Pfizer deaths in exchange for money. After doing some research, he concluded, “Agency headquarters: London. Residence of the CEO: Moscow.” Their responses prompted two other social media influencers to come forward and say they too were approached last week with the offer of a “partnership” to criticize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One was offered 2,000 euros. It is uncertain how many influencers received the solicitations or if any acted on them. And it is not at all clear that there ever was a Fazze agency. Within hours of the questions on social media, the employee profiles on the agency’s LinkedIn account had disappeared, and someone scrubbed its Facebook page blank. Its Instagram account was made private. Its website offers no way to contact the company. The French health minister, Olivier Véran, denounced the operation Tuesday, calling it “pathetic and dangerous.” He did not elaborate on whether the government was investigating the matter. While France is trying to speed efforts to achieve so-called herd immunity from COVID-19 before summer with faster vaccine rollouts, it remains one of Europe’s largest vaccine-skeptic countries, with nearly one-third of its people saying they do not want a jab. Since spring, many residents have refused to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that it may cause blood clots, prompting the government to switch largely to Pfizer, which more people have been willing to accept. About 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated. President Emmanuel Macron last week reopened restaurants, stores and other parts of the economy that had been more or less shuttered since November. He is betting that widespread immunization will be key to keeping the economy up and running while luring tourists back after a devastating pandemic-induced recession. Any further outbreaks could lead to a reclosing of parts of the economy, his government has warned. The messages from the so-called Fazze agency, in broken English, urged the social media influencers to create posts and videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to “explain” that “the death rate among the vaccinated with Pfizer is almost 3x higher than the vaccinated by AstraZeneca.” In Grasset’s case, a message from a person who identified himself as Anton boasted that the agency had a “quite considerable” budget for an “information campaign” about “COVID-19 and the vaccines offered to the European population, notably AstraZeneca and Pfizer.” Grasset, who posted screenshots of the messages he received, said Anton had been willing to pay for 45- to 60-second videos on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube warning that the Pfizer vaccine was deadly. Anton also asked him to “act like you have the passion and interest in this topic,” while avoiding the terms “advertising” and “sponsored” in posts. “The material should be presented as your own independent view,” the pitch said. “Encourage viewers to draw their own conclusions, take care of themselves and their loved ones,” the instructions continued. The influencers described being urged to question why governments were buying the Pfizer vaccine and to portray the European Union, which signed a deal last month for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as a monopoly that was causing harm to public health. They were also asked to tell their followers that “the mainstream media ignores this theme.” Before the coronavirus broke out, Russian trolls were already using vaccine debates to sow discord, according to a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Twitter accounts that Russian agents used to meddle in the 2016 presidential election also sent both pro- and anti-vaccine messages and insulted parents. In April, a European Union report said Russian and Chinese media were systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in disinformation campaigns aimed at the West. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Multimillionaire recall candidate John Cox owes consultants from failed gubernatorial bid

    John Cox, who lost the 2018 governor's race to Newsom, owes a media firm $100,000, an arbitrator and a judge ruled.

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • CVS Health launches new COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes. Here’s what you could win

    The sweepstakes are open to anyone age 18 and older who has or will get their COVID-19 shot through CVS.

  • European privacy groups challenge facial scan firm Clearview

    Privacy campaign groups filed legal complaints Thursday with European regulators against Clearview AI, alleging the facial recognition technology it provides to law enforcement agencies and businesses breaches stringent European Union privacy rules. The complaints say Clearview didn't have any legal basis to collect and process this data under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, which covers facial image data.

  • Twitter fears for freedom of expression in India

    Police visit Twitter offices after it tags a ruling party spokesman tweet as "manipulated media".

  • Legality of collecting faces online challenged

    Clearview AI has a huge database of three billion images collected from the web.

  • Kristen Clarke narrowly confirmed as first Black woman to lead Justice Department's civil rights division

    The Senate voted 51-48 to confirm Kristen Clarke. Sen. Susan Collins was the lone Republican to support her as leader of the DOJ civil rights division.

  • Fifteen per cent of Americans believe Satan-worshipping paedophiles run government, media and finance: poll

    Detailed breakdown of political groups shows core QAnon beliefs run particularly strongly among certain tendencies

  • Sanó homers to lead Minnesota past Baltimore 3-2

    Miguel Sanó hit a three-run homer, leading the Minnesota Twins over Baltimore 3-2 Wednesday for a three-game sweep of the major league-worst Orioles. Michael Pineda (3-2) allowed one run and three hits over six innings in his first start since May 13 following a trip to the injured list caused by a thigh abscess. “After the third inning I got a little tired, I stayed a little bit back and it’s why I threw better pitches in the third, fourth, fifth innings.”