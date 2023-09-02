Talking with Jake: DeFoor’s detractors are just afraid she’ll beat their power grab

Then-Jacksonville City Council member Randy DeFoor is shown during a December 2019 council meeting held to ask questions of Aaron Zahn, then the CEO of JEA. Seated behind her is attorney Jason Gabriel, general counsel for the city.

I heard the voice, one that I would know before even my own — it was Jake Godbold.

“I had to come back and talk with you about something important, something shameful, too.”

I turned quickly, but no one was there.

“Just listen,” he said. “It’s not important that you see me right now.”

So, listen I did, quickly having much of our pasts race through my brain. I automatically knew something significant was about to happen. It always did with my friend, Jake.

“You know, when I first got up there, I saw so many of my old friends, people who had much to do in building Jacksonville. In the past couple of years, I’ve been joined by many more. I’m here speaking for all of us.”

That was not unusual at all for Jake.

“We’re concerned, and damn mad,” he continued. “The election for mayor this spring was very disturbing, not that Donna Deegan won, but the nastiness and lies that polluted the city we love was hurtful and made us angry. We saw good people trashed with lies in the name of winning and selfish power.”

“There are a lot of us down here who feel the same,” I said. “We’re hoping a corner has been turned with Deegan’s election.”

For a moment, there was silence.

“These people don’t care about Jacksonville,” Jake said. “They only want to have power and not be held accountable. We’re sick of it.”

“So are we,” I said.

Then, Jake turned his attention to Mayor Deegan’s appointment of former councilmember Randy Defoor to be the city’s general counsel. “Randy Defoor is a strong woman who was not afraid to stand up against these bullies who are trying to control the city.”

Then, he got to the point. “These cowards are upset she beat them on important issues, and they are afraid if she is the city’s top lawyer, Defoor will use her integrity and position to stop their power grab. We hear what they whisper. They say Defoor was ‘mean’ when she was on the council, and she didn’t treat some of them like they demanded.”

That means: She didn’t put up with their nonsense, so to them — she’s rude and mean. They are just intimidated by a strong woman.

I told him some of the other lies being said about Defoor, including that she’s been disbarred.

“That’s strange for a top lawyer at one of the 50 largest companies in the world,” I said.

“It’s sick,” he said, “and they must be stopped.”

“What should we do?” I asked.

I waited, but there was no response.

I understood the silence. That means: You folks figure it out and make it happen.

Mike Tolbert is a strategic consultant who worked closely with former Jacksonville Mayor Jake Goldbold.

This guest column is the opinion of the author and does not necessarily represent the views of the Times-Union. We welcome a diversity of opinions.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Former mayor Jake Godbold would not be amused by divisive politics