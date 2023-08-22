Talking to Michael Parkinson would be too risky for today’s celebrities

Anyone who has recently watched even short clips of Michael Parkinson’s interviews will know something has been lost. Of course, there is the mourning for the man himself, who lived a long and rich life, but there is something else too: a realisation that we rarely see such conversations anywhere any more. Our cultural self-image may be one of such openness and emotional honesty that all the repression of the past has crumbled, but is that really so?

Parkinson had the gift of getting famous people to talk, the leaning in, the holding back, the eye contact, the simple question “Why?” of a great journalist. He was full of arrogance and charm and sexist attitudes, which he confronted in his own lifetime, but what strikes me is that he was given the perfect format in which to operate. The best of what he did depended on being unafraid.

At times “light entertainment” guests would come on and do their turn and be given flight. Raconteurs such as Peter Ustinov improvising with Dudley Moore were a joy. The moments though that made that show unmissable remain uncomfortable and electrifying: Richard Burton talking of despair and poetry, charismatic as hell, not long out of one of many rehabs; Billy Connolly speaking of the sexual abuse he suffered as a child; Dr Jacob Bronowski reflecting on a concentration camp; Parkinson challenging Noel Gallagher on his past by mentioning that he must have been scared of his father’s beating, which is classic Parkinson (the research shows Gallagher’s swagger becomes instantaneously transparent). Bette Davis getting a standing ovation just for being there. Tony Blair doing his “God told me do it” schtick on Iraq.

There are so many moments where for a minute the screen dissolves and there are two people talking, not simply performing. George Michael owned his outing before Parkinson could ask him about it. What a brilliant move!

A talk show is always a performance, sure, and there was always a camera – and all these famouses knew it, Parkinson most of all. That does not change. What has changed is the power of the celebrity to control their own images.

As a result, to paraphrase Norma Desmond, it’s not that the celebrities got too big but that the chat shows got too small. A whole industry of PRs and reputation management bods exist precisely to stop celebrities ever being seen in a bad light. Talk shows are for the most just plugs for the latest movie/TV show/book. They can be great, and Parkinson acknowledged Graham Norton’s talent, but they are rarely more than watching funny, clever people being funny and clever.

Self-depreciation and bonhomie are what works on the showbiz couch. The kind of one-to-one questioning that made Parkinson what it was is mostly seen as too risky for television. There is also very little live TV. Guests cannot go off piste. After Dark is remembered with fondness not for the long boring bits but for Oliver Reed being drunk and lecherous. What programme now would give the space to Tracey Emin to storm off? Everything is pre-recorded, moderated, controlled and yet Parkinson at its height was incredibly popular viewing with a huge range of guests.

The show never underestimated the intelligence of its audience. Rod Hull and Emu one day, Henry Kissinger next. An angry John Lennon, W H Auden, a manic Tommy Cooper; the sheer scope of the show is properly astonishing. If you were someone you went on it.

Dick Cavett had pulled the same thing off in the States and again these wonderful clips are all over YouTube, from Bowie coked off his bonce to a fiery James Baldwin. These interviews gave voice to the changes that were sweeping through society by putting these people on TV.

Now celebrities claim to talk directly to us through heavily managed social media profiles. They “keep it real” 24/7 but the result is bizarrely the creation of a generation who think that being a celebrity involves merely acting like one. Nothing pierces this illusion more than this lowliest of forms: a dialogue with another human.

One can see tentative moves in this direction. Podcasts work because of this dynamic. Louis Theroux started doing one-to-one interviews. Nick Cave started speaking directly to his audience a few years ago, inviting questions. Particularly after lockdown “in conversation” events are sold out. John Wilson’s This Cultural Life recently featured a strange interview with Sally Wainwright, writer of Happy Valley, in which we saw a woman who eschews celebrity but somehow lives this huge innerly creative life.

Podcasts, such as Louis Theroux’s, are proving to be a good medium for one-on-one interviews - Clara Molden for The Telegraph

We want to see whole conversations, not cropped on Zoom, because conversation is drama, unscripted, full of possibility; because inexplicable connections are made.

In Madonna’s incredibly knowing 1991 documentary Truth or Dare, Warren Beatty bitches about his then girlfriend, “She doesn’t want to live off camera, much less talk. There’s nothing to say off camera… What point is there existing?”

The greatness of Parkinson was not only that his guests showed up but that he then got them to reveal themselves on camera in all sorts of ways.

What a low concept idea though. People talking.

Isn’t it time to risk it again?

