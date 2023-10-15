‘Talking about money was worse than being naked in public’

Lady Perry, 65, is an artist, psychotherapist, freelance writer and TV and radio presenter who found fame in 2010 with her book Couch Fiction. An agony aunt for Observer Magazine, her 2019 best-seller The Book You Wish Your Parents Had Read was translated into more than 40 languages. Today she lives in London and Eastbourne with her husband, Sir Grayson Perry, and cat, “the Honourable Kevin”.

How did your childhood influence your attitude to money?

Hugely. We were reasonably affluent and yet my parents were heavily affected by rationing and the war. They’d say: “We can’t have double cream because it’s too expensive.”

They were more Scrooge-like than they needed to be; they behaved as though money was tight, but it wasn’t. They had masses. When my father died I was left £700,000.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He wanted to know the cost of everything. When my mother was alive he would have nice tailored suits; after she died he said: “I’ve got a new tailor – Matalan.” I also had that middle class thing of “we never talk about money” – it was worse than taking your clothes off in public. I’ve never understood why we’re not more open about money.

I grew up in the North, outside Warrington. My father inherited land, which he didn’t farm, although we lived in the big house. My grandfather was the second son, came from a milling family and set up a building and civil engineering firm. He was bitter because the older son inherited all the mills, but it was important for him to be the squire. My father inherited it all and continued to run the company.

My mother came from a textile mills family and was 41 when she had me, so I was almost brought up by Edwardians. And my father’s attitude will come over. My sister and I got a penny for our age in pocket money, so when I was six I had six pennies. He’d say: “Don’t spend it all, save it!” We bought sweets like Barratt Sherbet Fountains. A bit of him stays in me. I saw the other day that a packet of Polos is now more than £1 and thought: “My goodness!”

What was your first job?

A holiday job at 12 working in my father’s office on an Anita adding machine that took up half his desk. I had to work out some of the wages for his firm and saw that crane drivers were getting £70-£80 a week, which seemed an enormous sum in 1969. I said: “Do you get that much?” He said: “Of course I don’t pay my crane drivers as much as I pay myself.” I thought, wow we’re so rich! Yet they were so mean.

Were there tricky times when you started out?

I was always good at budgeting and for my first job, typing for a firm of solicitors in 1976, aged 18 or 19, I got £25 a week take-home pay. My rent was £9 and I lived off the rest. I can’t remember ever being in debt because you know what you’ve got: I was having it every week and being paid holidays. It was a lot easier than for people today on zero-hours contracts who don’t know whether they’re going to be called into work or how much they’ve got to spend.

Do you use cash, debit cards or credit cards?

I haven’t used cash since lockdown. I use my debit card. I prefer it because with cash I always ended up with too much change that was put into jars around the house. I spend much less now because less is going down the back of the sofa. Sometimes I put a jacket on that I haven’t worn for a bit and find a £20 note in the pocket.

Have you invested in property?

Well, I’m not the best landlady: once I’ve invested in property I can’t bear to take any rent, although I’ve only done it twice and for people I love. My husband and I have a house each: one in town and one in the country. I’ve got two other properties I could let out but I let my daughter and a dear friend live in them. I also have a friend who bought her friend a house to live in. I’m not alone. I think it’s our duty if we can accommodate someone like that. I don’t need the money so I don’t ask for rent.

You’ve mentioned a ‘plus-one syndrome’ with Grayson. What did you mean?

My first book came out of a narcissistic injury. My pride was dented by people coming up to me and saying: “Oh I’ve always wanted to meet … your husband.” I thought, I’m really good at what I do, why does nobody recognise that? So I wrote my first book, Couch Fiction. And I felt brilliant when there was a picture of me in The Bookseller: Grayson was next to me all dressed up with others at my book launch and it said “Philippa Perry and friend”. It did me the power of good.

Does money make you happy?

Yeah, love it. The more I’ve got the more secure I feel. Having best-selling books is fabulous. It feels like free money when it comes in because you’ve done the work, you’ve had the advance, and then you get royalties. It’s great.

Has your career had stumbles?

Getting Couch Fiction published took two years. I’d hawked it around agents and publishers. People said: “I really enjoyed it but don’t see how we can publish it.” I got a bit down-hearted. Then I thought I’ll do something that’s only up to me and trained and ran in the London Marathon, and because I managed that it gave me an extra boost and I thought I’d try them again.

The second time round the academic arm of Macmillan published Couch Fiction. The editor told me afterwards they were allowed to take one risk a year and I’d been that risk that year as it was a genre (half textbook, half graphic novel) they hadn’t done before. Of everything they published that year I outsold the lot of them. So not so much of a risk, eh?

What have been your best and worst financial decisions?

The worst was when, in 2019 I think, the stock market was quite high and I invested some royalties in it. It took my portfolio up quite high but since then a considerable amount of it has been lost, on paper at least. Somewhere I’ve made a terrible decision, although I still have those stocks. They might go up again. The best was buying the [London] house for £125,000 with a mortgage in the late 1980s or early 1990s. It is now worth £2m to £3m.

And the best and worst things you’ve bought?

Worst, my electric bloody Esse! It was a turquoise faux range in my house in the country. It looked gorgeous but it’s bloody useless as an oven and I’m ripping it out. It was very expensive, about £3,000-£4,000. I’ve only had it for 10 years and it broke down so often I didn’t feel secure with it. And they were so bad at answering my calls and coming to fix it. I’m getting a normal oven now for £1,000 instead. My best buy was the second-hand Lexus I bought six years ago. It’s a bit wide and with our very narrow lanes I’ve scraped both sides of it, so it’s completely un-nickable.

What’s the most extravagant thing you’ve bought?

First class air travel. Once you’ve gone 180 degrees and they say “Oh Lady Perry, would you like a glass of champagne?” I can’t go back into steerage. I usually have a cup of tea, but to be offered champagne is very nice. Our summer holiday this year was five weeks in Eastbourne. But the extravagance there is five weeks, not a fortnight.

Have you been ripped off?

When I got my house in the country this guy was going to redo the floorboards and make them gorgeous. “You can glide across the room in your socks,” he said. He did a terrible job. The deposit I paid was £1,000 and he demanded another £1,000. I said: “This is not going to happen.” He said: “I’ll sue you.” I got solicitors to write to him pointing out how he’d done it all wrong and I never heard from him again. I had to get the floor redone by another firm and never got my deposit back. I should’ve sued for that but couldn’t be bothered. What other rip-offs have I had? They’ve done it so well I haven’t noticed! I’m never ripped off by a garage. I’ve used the same one for 35 years – Brownings in Great Percy St [London].

Have you learnt lessons about business?

I once – before the internet – started a little enterprise of getting silk shirts made in Hong Kong and China and selling them from the back of colour supplements. My friend and I at art school thought we’re not going to work for someone else for a holiday job; we’re going to have our own business. She was ex-St Martins so did the clothes and I have a little business sense so was doing the money. We went to China going round factories and we were two huge Amazon women – both of us over 5’ 9” and quite big – among all these tiny women. When we got the shirts back for European-sized people we had loads of the little-sized ones left over. So we learnt a lesson: stick to your original sizing plan. I had loft insulation made from thick silk shirts for a while.

Have you gambled?

Yes, I love gambling. Years ago, when Grayson and I were on holiday in Las Vegas, Grayson thought gambling was terrible and shouldn’t be done. So I’d get up before breakfast and go down and play a bit and lose $50 before he came and got me.

The Book You Want Everyone You Love to Read (and Maybe a Few You Don’t) by Philippa Perry is out on 12 October.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.