Talking Preps: Mr. Football ‘Elite 8’, previewing playoffs and basketball previews

On this week’s episode of Talking Preps, The Observer’s high school show:

▪ We reveal the final eight finalists for the N.C. high school football player of the year, Mr. Football.

▪ Chris Hughes breaks down the state’s best NCHSAA and NCISAA football games in all of the classes.

▪ Basketball experts Rick Lewis and Randall Clark discuss the upcoming season and we release our preseason all-state boys’ and girls’ teams plus our preseason statewide rankings.

▪ Finally, in “Coach vs. Coach,” Sam Greiner and Jonathan Grice debate CJ Stroud vs. Bryce Young ; whether or not the NCHSAA should host regional football at neutral sites; and whether there are too many all-star games in December.