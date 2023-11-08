Talking Preps: Mr. Football ‘Elite 8’, previewing playoffs and basketball previews

On this week’s episode of Talking Preps, The Observer’s high school show:

We reveal the final eight finalists for the N.C. high school football player of the year, Mr. Football.

Chris Hughes breaks down the state’s best NCHSAA and NCISAA football games in all of the classes.

Basketball experts Rick Lewis and Randall Clark discuss the upcoming season and we release our preseason all-state boys’ and girls’ teams plus our preseason statewide rankings.

Finally, in “Coach vs. Coach,” Sam Greiner and Jonathan Grice debate CJ Stroud vs. ; whether or not the NCHSAA should host regional football at neutral sites; and whether there are too many all-star games in December.

