Talking Preps: How will private schools allowing NIL change NC high school sports?

Langston Wertz Jr.
·1 min read

Last week, the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association announced a new plan to give athletes access to their Name, Image and Likeness rights beginning in the fall.

On a new Talking Preps, we discuss how private school athletes having NIL will change the N.C. sports landscape.

Also on tap:

Rick Lewis and Randall Clark announce their boys’ and girls’ players of the week.

We have our most in-depth discussion of the season about this week’s key games. Lewis and Clark feel like this a pivotal week in the region, and will tell you why.

On our “Who Balled Out” video highlights segment, we feature Lake Norman’s Kaylee Elllis, Central Cabarrus’ Josh Dalton, Lincolnton’s L.J. Smith and North Mecklenburg’s Isaiah Evans.

On “Coach Vs. Coach,” Clark and Gary Richmond debate Super Bowl winners and Taylor Swift; how will the end of COVID exemptions for college athletes effect high school recruiting; and should the NCHSAA consider smaller conferences for its next realignment.

