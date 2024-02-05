Talking Preps: How will private schools allowing NIL change NC high school sports?

Last week, the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association announced a new plan to give athletes access to their Name, Image and Likeness rights beginning in the fall.

On a new Talking Preps, we discuss how private school athletes having NIL will change the N.C. sports landscape.

Also on tap:

▪ Rick Lewis and Randall Clark announce their boys’ and girls’ players of the week.

▪ We have our most in-depth discussion of the season about this week’s key games. Lewis and Clark feel like this a pivotal week in the region, and will tell you why.

▪ On our “Who Balled Out” video highlights segment, we feature Lake Norman’s Kaylee Elllis, Central Cabarrus’ Josh Dalton, Lincolnton’s L.J. Smith and North Mecklenburg’s Isaiah Evans.

▪ On “Coach Vs. Coach,” Clark and Gary Richmond debate Super Bowl winners and Taylor Swift; how will the end of COVID exemptions for college athletes effect high school recruiting; and should the NCHSAA consider smaller conferences for its next realignment.

Watch the show live at 8 p.m. on YouTube (with replays immediately following).