‘Talking for the sake of talking – Kremlin on 81 states discussing UA’s Peace Proposal in Davos

Discussions of initiatives without Russia's participation are “devoid of prospects for achieving results”, said Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Jan. 15, reacting to the Davos meeting on Ukraine's Peace Formula.

Russia has “repeatedly given its assessment of this process”, the dictator’s mouthpiece said, adding that the meeting was simply "a conversation for the sake of conversation."

“This is a process that is not, and cannot be, aimed at achieving a specific result for the simple reason: we do not participate,” stated Peskov.

A meeting of national security advisors on the Ukrainian Peace Proposal took place in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 14.

Representatives from 81 countries and international organizations participated in the meeting. Five out of the ten points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula were at the focus of discussion: the withdrawal of Russian troops, restoration of justice, ecological safety, preventing escalation and repetition of the war, and confirmation of the end of the war.

