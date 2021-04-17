Talking Tech: Rollable TVs, gaming grandmothers, and Windows tips

Would you buy a TV that can be out of sight in an instant?

That's the promise of LG's OLED R "rollable" TV, which allows owners to literally roll the screen up after use and unroll it when you're ready to watch TV.

Right now, you can't go to a Best Buy or other retailer to purchase the rollable TV. But the website for the OLED R offers an "inquire to buy" option that can connect interested consumers with a LG salesperson.

Of course, with cutting-edge technology like this, buyers should expect to pay a premium. While LG has yet to reveal pricing on the OLED R in the U.S., it launched in South Korea for $87,000 last October.

I think I'll stick with my trusty Vizio set for now. Meanwhile:

What else happened in tech?

Meet Michelle Statham, the 58-year-old grandmother, who also happens to be a popular video game streamer going by the nickname "Tactical Gramma."

Do we really need Instagram for Kids? Dozens of experts and advocates want Facebook to cancel plans to introduce a kids' version of Instagram, claiming it could be harmful to a child's well-being.

The next hot cryptocurrency: Dogecoin? It started out as a joke making fun of the rise in digital currency like bitcoin. Now, its market value sits at $45 billion.

A potentially big change for your social media usage. Facebook and Instagram are rolling out the option to hide likes on posts.

Game break

If you own a PlayStation 5, then you are likely aware it has become too easy to run out of storage to fit all your video games. Sony finally has a solution, releasing an update to support extended storage. What does this mean? You can just grab a compatible USB stick, plug it into your PS5, and store your games.

This week in Talking Tech

On this week's Talking Tech podcast, we discuss Amazon's new Echo Buds, Apple's upcoming product event, and Samsung's new line of affordable smartphones.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Talking Tech: Rollable TV, gaming grandmas, and some Windows tips