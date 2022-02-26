Talks of an anti-vaccine mandate bill and tax cuts dominate the SC Statehouse

Welcome back!

I hope you're all safe and sound. It's been a difficult week and the weight of history is enormous. Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded the country of Ukraine and started a new chapter of what I pray has a better ending than the crisis nearly eight decades ago.

Today's a good day to remind ourselves of how lucky we are to be where we are and hope that the most vulnerable around the world are safe from violence.

In South Carolina, we had a week of tax cuts moving one step closer, vaccine mandates and budget announcements. Let's dive into what happened:

Anti-vaccine mandate bills and the conflict with businesses

Last December, when overseeing redistricting and passing voting maps was the prime priority, House Republicans advanced a bill that would stop businesses from imposing a vaccine mandate. The bill said that if an employee was fired due to their refusal to get the vaccine, they would be given unemployment benefits.

This bill was controversial and had a lot of pushback not just from Democrats but also big business groups as well as trucking and manufacturing associations who said that imposing restrictions on employers, in a right to work, pro-business state like South Carolina was counter-productive.

An earlier version of the House bill said that businesses would be liable to lawsuits by unvaccinated employees if they thought their termination wasn't fair. That provision was struck down.

Previous coverage: South Carolina House changes rules to advance anti-vaccine mandate bill

The Senate took the bill this week and introduced amendments that had business groups protesting, again. In fact, the whole meeting was incredibly chaotic with some senators donning expressions I can best describe as "confused" and "miserable."

The Senate, in its version, said that businesses would be penalized if they mandated vaccines. They would be asked to pay a surcharge on unemployment insurance taxes, which Sen. Tom Young from Aiken said could cost a business millions of dollars. To put it in numbers, a business would have to pay $30,000 for every worker on its payroll. If Lockheed Martin has over 700 employees and chose to fire 30 unvaccinated workers, they would be paying an extra $20 million in taxes.

Story continues

Sen. Thomas Alexander from Oconee, who is also the Senate president, introduced an amendment that said federal contractors, such as Boeing and Lockheed Martin, who needed to be in compliance with federal standards should have the option to apply for an exemption. This amendment was adopted but a lot of lawmakers were clearly uncomfortable with the language in the bill.

State Sen. Thomas Alexander of District 1 of Oconee County listens during a session in the South Carolina Senate of the State Capitol in Columbia, S.C. Monday, June 21, 2021.

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, as well other chambers, have been lobbying for measures that don't amount to penalizing businesses.

Sen. Greg Hembree said that this bill should have waivers for subcontractors, meanwhile, Sen. Nikki Setzler said that a business could never function if the waivers didn't apply to subcontractors as well as suppliers.

State Sen. Greg Hembree is chairman of the South Carolina Senate Education Committee. A Republican, he represents District 28.

Sen. Goldfinch said that the bill should go back to the House for review before they passed it, but Senate Finance Committee President Harvey Peeler was adamant about passing the bill out of the committee and pushing it onto the floor for further debate. The bill moved with a 14-9 vote but it was obvious that some of the senators voted just so they could introduce amendments later.

Income tax cuts approved and budget announcements

The House in bipartisan harmony passed the bill that lowered individual income tax from 7% to 6%. This bill would cut state revenue by $1 billion, once it's completely implemented. The new system will reduce tax brackets from six to three.

This is the proposed new tax system:

$0 to $3,200: 0%

$3,200 to $16,040: 3%

Over $16,040: 6.5%

More: Perception and optics: SC will cut income taxes while an unceasing pension debt persists

Every lawmaker who voted, all 110 of them, approved the tax cuts and said that this will help families and individuals struggling with high tax rates. Last week, the House Ways and Means Committee also approved a budget plan of $14 billion, which will give raise teacher pay by $4,000, raising the minimum wage for teachers to $40,000. This is a marked increase from what Gov. Henry McMaster proposed earlier.

His earlier proposal had raised the ceiling to $38,000 and would've prompted school districts to increase their salaries above the ceiling. However, most school districts in Greenville, Anderson and Spartanburg counties already pay above $38,000. Now the $4,000 hike has changed the narrative significantly, and in a good way, as many education advocates have also agreed to and said.

More: McMaster proposes education funding overhaul, increased staff pay, improve transparency

That being said, for school districts like Greenville County School District, which already pay above the fold, it would be up to them to decide whether they want to hike teacher pay or use it for other things.

The new budget has also raised salaries for state employees with a 3% cost-of-living hike and a one-time bonus worth $1,500. As I noted earlier, the state intends to close enrollment into the state's ailing pension system and shift to a 401k style retirement plan and that meant that the state would have to hike salaries, which they seem to have.

Some other things that happened this week:

President Joe Biden chose a Supreme Court nominee on Friday. It was not South Carolina's U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, who had enormous support from House Whip Jim Clyburn.

Biden picked Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She is a judge in the D.C. circuit.

Read more: Jackson says she's 'humbled' by historic nomination to Supreme Court as focus shifts to Senate

And it's official. Donald Trump is coming to South Carolina March 12 to hold a rally in Florence. Trump has already endorsed major competitors in the Lowcountry against incumbents. Will Trump endorse McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson?

So here's what you need to know for the upcoming week:

March 1, Tuesday, 3 p.m.: The Senate Finance Committee will meet to discuss its version of income tax cuts. This proposal cuts taxes more than the House proposal does and also offers a $1 billion tax rebate.

Upon adjournment, the House Education Committee will meet to discuss bills related to Critical Race Theory.

For subscribers: Critical race theory and education are likely to become talking points in 2022 elections

March 2, Wednesday, 9:00 a.m.: The House Medical, Military and Public Affairs Committee will meet to discuss H. 4567, which would authorize the usage of investigational drugs to treat illnesses caused by a declared pandemic or epidemic. These drugs are most likely Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

At 10:30 a.m.: A conference committee will meet to discuss details of S.203, which gives broad powers to the Gov. to remove school board trustees if there are improper incidents.

March 3, Thursday, 9:00 a.m.: The Senate Medical Affairs Committee will be focusing on a bevy of controversial bills related to abortion, allowing healthcare professionals to deny services to LGBTQ patients, including parental consent in vaccination for children up to 18 years of age.

That's all from me this week!



I'll be back next week with more updates on how everything goes. In the meantime:

If there’s something I’m missing, don’t hesitate to reach out. I welcome any feedback, news tips and ideas you have. Contact me at dchhetri@gannett.com via email, @ChhetriDevyani on Twitter or call me at 864-549-8465.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Here's what happened this week in South Carolina