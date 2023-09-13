Talks of a confederate flag in Hot Springs County creates controversy among the community

TechCrunch

Lyft rolled out a new feature Tuesday in five U.S. cities, including Chicago and San Francisco, that lets women and nonbinary drivers set a preference for picking up only women riders. The preference feature, called Women+ Connect, could help Lyft attract more women drivers to the app, which today stands at about 23%. While just a quarter of Lyft's ride-hailing app's drivers are women, about 50% are riders.