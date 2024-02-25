Talks on Gaza hostage deal taking place at official level in Qatar

Palestinian children inspect the destruction caused by an Israeli air strike on the Al-Khatib family's house and other buildings. Abed Rahim Khatib/dpa

Indirect negotiations on a ceasefire in the war in Gaza were continuing at official levels in the Qatari capital Doha on Sunday, the pro-government Egyptian broadcaster Al-Kahira News reported, citing Cairo government officials.

Egypt, Qatar and the US are mediating in the talks, which are also intended to lead to the release of hostages held by the Islamist Hamas.

A high-ranking Israeli delegation led by foreign intelligence chief David Barnea met representatives of the mediating states in Paris on Saturday, where reports said "significant progress" was made.

The Israeli war cabinet, which met on Saturday evening under the leadership of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, authorized the continuation of the talks at official level, according to Israeli broadcaster Kan.

According to Israeli government officials cited by the broadcaster, 35 to 40 hostages could be released in the first phase if an agreement is reached.

These would mainly be women, children, elderly men and men with serious illnesses or injuries. In return, Israel would release 300 Palestinians from Israeli prisons.

Hamas still has around 100 hostages presumed to be alive. The ceasefire would last around six weeks and would come into force before the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, beginning March 10.

It is unclear how much Hamas has adjusted its conditions for an agreement. The Arabic television channel Al-Jazeera quoted an unnamed Hamas official on Sunday as saying that the reality on the ground did not reflect the reported optimism for an imminent deal.

In any case, Netanyahu is expected to remain opposed to Hamas' central demand for an indefinite cessation of hostilities and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

Israeli bombardment of Gaza continued over the weekend with Palestinian sources reporting a large number of civilian victims from the latest attacks.

The state-run Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that three people had died in a bomb attack on a residential block in Sabra in Gaza City.

Dozens more, including women and children, had died in Israeli artillery and air attacks in Khan Younis and in Gaza City, Wafa reported. These reports could also not be independently verified.

More than 29,600 people have now died in Isreali attacks on Gaza, according to the Hamas-controlled health authority. Israel's invasion followed the October 7 attacks led by Hamas from the Gaza Strip, which killed around 1,200 people in Israel.

