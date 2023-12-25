Talks with Orbán may cover wide range of bilateral relations – President's Office

Ukraine's President's Office has stated that possible talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán may cover a wide range of bilateral relations.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the President's Office, in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Answering a question about the topic of talks with Orbán, he said: "About our bilateral relations, which is a wide spectrum and is not limited to national minorities issues."

"We may talk about the economy or transit between neighbouring states. We will certainly prepare such a visit and teams will work [on it]. Nothing is better in diplomacy than face-to-face talks," Zhovkva added.

Background:

Hungary and Ukraine have had almost no high-level contact since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, although they have picked up at various levels in recent weeks. Talks are underway to arrange a meeting between Zelenskyy and Orbán.

Recently, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during a conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, he asked him to name just one reason why Ukraine should not be in the EU.

