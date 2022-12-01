Talks with Putin possible if he ends war in Ukraine, Biden says

Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden in the White House on December 1, 2022

“I have no immediate plans to contact Mr. Putin,” Biden said during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

“I’m prepared to speak with Mr. Putin, if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he's looking for a way to end the war. He hasn't done that yet.”

According to Biden, the only “rational” way to end the war in Ukraine is for Russia to withdraw its troops.

“It appears he's not going to do that; he's paying a very heavy prince for failing to do it,” the president said.

Macron is currently on a state visit to the United States.

In November, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Washington and Moscow keep some of their communications channel open, despite the ongoing war in Ukraine.

