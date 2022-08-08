Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal end, produce 'final text'

FILE - The sun sets behind the Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 5, 2022. Talks to revive Tehran's tattered nuclear accord with world powers in Vienna ended Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, as the parties closed a final text and the Iranian negotiator prepared to return to his capital, diplomats said. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Talks to revive Tehran's tattered nuclear accord with world powers in Vienna ended Monday as the parties closed a final text and the Iranian negotiator prepared to return to his capital, diplomats said.

Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov, who has represented Moscow’s interests in the talks, said the European Union had circulated “the final text” of the agreement to revive the landmark nuclear deal, which granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for tight curbs on its nuclear program.

The parties “now need to decide if the draft is acceptable for them,” Ulyanov wrote on Twitter. “In case of no objection the nuclear deal will be restored.”

Iran struck the nuclear deal in 2015 with the U.S., France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China.

Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, would shortly fly back to Tehran for consultations, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said. At the top of Iran's theocracy is Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who would have the final say on any deal.

The break capped months of delicate, indirect talks over the nuclear deal, which former President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018. In the time since, Iran has massively expanded its nuclear activities.

Recommended Stories

  • US, Iran Face a Deadline After Nuclear Talks End Without Agreement

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedThe US and Iran have just weeks to decide whether they want to revive their nuclear deal, after European Union diplomats presented parties with a final draft accord that could deliver a major expansi

  • Israeli ex-minister sentenced over Australia sex abuse case

    An Israeli court sentenced a former health minister to probation and a fine on Monday for obstructing justice in connection with the protracted extradition case against a former teacher accused of sexually abusing her students in Australia. Leifer was extradited to Australia in January 2021 after a six-year legal battle that strained relations between the two countries and angered Australia's Jewish community.

  • Ukrainian forces shoot down four Russian Calibre cruise missiles

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 14:00 On the morning of 8 August, Ukrainian air defence shot down four Russian Calibre cruise missiles that had been fired from the Black Sea. Source: Command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook and Air Force Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Quote: "Around 10:00 in the sky over the Odesa region, the forces and air defence of the Pivden (South) Air Command shot down a Caliber sea-based cruise missile launched from a submarine in

  • Collaborating Ukrainian officials who were uprooting crops and forcing people to attend rallies are exposed in Kherson region

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 13:11 The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed collaborators in the Kherson region who were uprooting crops, helping the Russian army to set up positions, and "creating a positive image" of the occupation authorities.

  • Iran, U.S. Close In on Nuclear Deal Text but Hurdles Remain

    Tehran is saying it will only sign a final deal after the U.N. drops a probe into its nuclear program.

  • Los Angeles Sparks forced to sleep in airport after canceled flight

    The Sparks' travel nightmare is only the most recent example in the WNBA.

  • Scholz party rejects bid to expel German ex-leader Schroeder

    Local officials with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s party rejected a bid to expel former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder over his close ties to Russia, the news agency dpa reported Monday. An arbitration committee of the center-left Social Democrats’ branch in Hannover, where Schroeder lives, considered 17 applications from party members for proceedings against him. Schroeder’s longstanding connections to the Russian energy sector and refusal to distance himself fully from President Vladimir Putin after Russia invaded Ukraine have left his political standing in tatters.

  • Shiite Muslims in Mideast mark solemn holy day of Ashoura

    Millions of Shiite Muslims — from Iran to Afghanistan and Pakistan — were marking the festival of Ashoura on Monday, one of the most emotional occasions in their religious calendar, commemorating the 7th century martyrdom of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson Hussein. Security forces, particularly in Taliban-run Afghanistan, were on high alert for any violence. In the past, bloody attacks have marred the festival across in the Middle East, as Sunni extremists who view the Shiites as heretics seize on the holy day to target large gatherings of mourners.

  • Alabama town disbands police department over racist text

    A racist text message sent by a police officer has prompted officials in a small Alabama town to disband the police department and fire the department's chief and assistant chief.

  • Axios sells itself to Cox Enterprises, Carlyle CEO to step down, CVS and Pfizer look to expand

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down leading business headlines today regarding M&A activity and leadership changes.

  • Kremlin: No basis for meeting between Putin and Zelenskiy

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Monday there was no basis for a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents at the moment. In response to a question about Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's offers to broker peace talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy could meet only after negotiators from both sides had "done their homework".

  • What a Massive Voter Survey Tells Democrats About What They’re Doing Wrong

    A survey shared exclusively with TIME details how Democrats can catch up to Republicans on the issue of the economy.

  • Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has not closed the door on Mateusz Klich

    The Poland international made a big impact off the bench in Saturday’s the Premier League win over Wolves.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, accusing it of helping hackers, including from North Korea, to launder proceeds from their cyber crimes. A senior Treasury Department official said Tornado Cash, one of the largest mixers identified as problematic by the Treasury, has reportedly laundered more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since it was created in 2019. The Lazarus Group, a well-known North Korean government-backed hacking group that has conducted numerous data breaches, both politically and sometimes financially motivated, has laundered at least $455 million through Tornado Cash, the Treasury said.

  • Pink Floyd's Roger Waters says Biden is 'fueling the fire' in Ukraine and parrots Russian talking points by blaming NATO for Putin's unprovoked invasion

    Waters, who co-founded legendary British rock band Pink Floyd, said in an interview with CNN that NATO was the cause for Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

  • North Carolina sheriff stocking county’s schools with AR-15 rifles

    When schools in one North Carolina county reopen later this month, new security measures will include stocking AR-15 rifles for school resource officers to use in the event of an active shooter.

  • Explainer-What to watch out for as talks on U.S.-China audit deal drag on

    As talks between Beijing and Washington in search of a resolution drag on, U.S. regulators and politicians have been ratcheting up calls for a resolution, hammering out a message to China that time is running out for both sides to strike a deal. U.S. regulators have been demanding complete access to the audit working papers of New York-listed Chinese companies, essentially documents put together during the auditing of financial statements. Authorities in China have long been reluctant to let overseas regulators inspect domestic accounting firms, citing security concerns.

  • China’s War Games Showcase New Tools to Intimidate Taiwan

    Beijing wrapped up four days of live-fire and combat exercises that displayed its growing offensive capabilities against the self-ruled island democracy.

  • Russian troops fire rockets at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, sensors damaged Energoatom

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST, 12:59 On the evening of 6 August, the Russian army fired rockets at the city of Enerhodar, hitting the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant directly next to the area used for storing spent nuclear fuel.

  • Ukraine police patrol dark night time streets, seeking curfew violators

    Yet over the past week, police say they have found 33 violators: seven suspected spotters for Russian artillery, five looters - and 21 caught drinking alcohol outside in the summer heat. "There are a few cases when so-called marauders start their activities in the city... They steal people's belongings, mostly from houses that were damaged by artillery shelling," says policeman Vitalii Gazhitov.