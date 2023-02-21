How tall is Alex Murdaugh? Defense expert says height ‘unrealistic’ to have killed Maggie

The gunman who killed Maggie Murdaugh must have been shorter than Alex Murdaugh, currently on trial for the murders of his wife and son, a gunshot expert testified for the defense Tuesday.

North Carolina-based forensic engineer Mike Sutton said it would be “very unlikely” Murdaugh could have been Maggie’s shooter who left bullet holes in the walls of the dog kennels, where Murdaugh is accused of shooting his wife and son Paul the night of June 7, 2021.

Sutton performed analysis on the bullet trajectories for two holes found outside the kennels, one in a quail pen that was sitting on a table on an exterior wall and another on a dog house sitting on the ground nearby. He testified that he believes both markings came from bullets fired at Maggie with an AR-style rifle when she was killed outside the kennels, shortly after Paul was killed inside the dog feed room.

Based on the trajectories, as well as the location of Maggie’s body and the shell casings found nearby, Sutton concluded a gunman firing from the hip would have been between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-4, a full foot shorter than 6-foot-4 Murdaugh.

“It puts the shooter, … if they were that tall, puts them in an unrealistic shooting position,” Sutton said. “It’s not an aiming position, it’s not a shooting position. It would be something other than a shooting position where you’re on your feet.”

Mike Sutton, forensic engineer with the North Carolina-based Accident Research Specialists answers questions from defense attorney Dick Harpootlian during the Alex Murdaugh trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Grace Beahm Alford/The Post and Courier/Pool

Sutton’s analysis shows that even a shorter gunman would have had to shoot while holding a rifle beside their hip while firing toward the kennel wall. Only that height would line up with shooting close to where Maggie’s body was found and where shell casings suggest the gun was fired, Sutton said.

Sutton said he measured Murdaugh for his analysis and determined Murdaugh’s shooting hand, based on that positioning, would have to be at or below his knee cap.

“It’s unlikely a tall person made that shot,” he said.

An evidence exhibit from Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder shows Murdaugh’s height.

The path of shotgun pellets from the weapon used to kill Paul were consistent with a shooter also firing from the hip, Sutton said, but taller than the earlier measurements. Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian suggested the measurements were more consistent with someone around 5-foot-10.

“Or (someone) moving the gun up or down (to fire),” Sutton said. “Again, there’s a variable here, of course.”

Sutton conducted tests at the house to see if guns fired at the kennels would have been audible from inside the house. He played audio recorded inside Murdaugh’s house as an AR-style rifle was being fired at the kennels, with almost no sound audible.

“You would not be able to hear it,” he said.

Sutton is one of the defense’s main witnesses on the first full day of defense testimony, along with Murdaugh’s surviving son, Buster, who testified Tuesday morning. Prosecutors have not yet had a chance to question Sutton’s conclusions.

Before prosecutors rested their case Friday, they called some 60 witnesses over 18 days in an attempt to establish through other evidence that Murdaugh is responsible for killing his wife and son. Buster and Sutton were the defense’s third and fourth witnesses, respectively, after they called the Colleton County coroner and the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office public information officer last week.

Island Packet reporter Blake Douglas contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.