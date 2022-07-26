Talladega police seek suspects in shooting, attempted robbery at store

Police are looking for two suspects in a shooting, attempted robbery Friday at Benny's Convenience store in Talladega. An employee was shot by one suspects; the other tried to take a cash machine beside the door.

Talladega police are investigating the shooting of a clerk and the attempted robbery Friday night of Benny's Convenience Store.

Officers responded at about 11:30 p.m. to the store in the 500 block of Broadway Avenue, to a report of an assault and attempted robbery. They found an employee of the store had been shot several times. No update on his condition is available.

According to information from Central Alabama Crime Stoppers, witnesses said a man entered the store and fired a shot. The victim started fighting with the suspect and was shot. A second suspect came inside and tried to take a cash machine near the door. The first suspect fled in an older model four-door compact car with a white bumper; the second suspect fled on foot.

The suspect vehicle has been found, and Talladega police have it.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP, or download the P3-tips app. Tipsters should receive a tip ID and password to communicate with investigators if there are follow-up questions.

Calls to CrimeStoppers can be kept anonymous.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Talladega police look for suspects in shooting, attempted robbery