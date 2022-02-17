Tallahassee approves noise ordinance, giving police the authority to target pop-up parties

Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
  Homa J. Porter
City Commissioners approved a noise ordinance that gives police more power in addressing rowdy pop-up parties and nightclubs.

Developed alongside the Tallahassee Police Department, the ordinance looks to help maximize city resources by allowing officers to be the complainant, fixing an issue that Deputy Chief Maurice Holmes said is currently “unenforceable.”

Currently, someone must log a complaint about noise. Officers must identify its source and then officers must take decibel readings to determine whether it is a violation.

As first reported:

Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the new ordinance, with Commissioner Jack Porter voting against it.

Porter said she didn’t really favor either option for an ordinance presented to commissioners and she wished there had been more public input on the ones that were.

The approved ordinance targets noise coming from the urban core and entertainment districts and addresses large gatherings which have in the past been the source of shootings and other crime.

Noise inside the urban core, a swath stretching from Calhoun Street west to Varsity Drive and between FAMU Way and just north of Tennessee Street, will be regulated between 2 and 7 a.m.

Citations can be issued if officers have responded to a noise disturbance at a location within the prior six months. Fines stemming from citations range from $250 for the first violation, $320 for a second and $500 for a third.

The problem burst into the headlines in 2020 when a man was shot and killed during one such party at a gas station on Orange Avenue and Springhill Road. The crowd kept officers from both offering medical assistance to the victim and apprehending a suspect.

Often, the gatherings blare music, attract crowds in the hundreds and have been the site of shootings and homicides. Initially other law enforcement agencies assisted in crowd control during the early days of the pandemic, but since fall 2021 TPD's eight-officer team has been working without assistance to stem the parties.

In all, TPD has devoted 6,000 man hours to enforcement, roughly $250,000 in operating costs.

Eight locations were listed as common gathering spots where TPD focuses: the 1900, 2600 and 2200 blocks of West Tennessee Street, the 2100 block of W. Pensacola Street, the corner of Gaines Street and Railroad Avenue, the parking lot on the corner of Apalachee Parkway and Magnolia Drive and the 2600 block of North Monroe Street.

In other business

Also on the issue of crime, the city agreed to pitch in $140,000 to launch the Council on the Status of Men and Boys that is being proposed by Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil.

Despite some reservations that it may mirror the city’s TEMPO program, which engages youth between 16 and 24 years old who are not employed or are out of school, commissioners joined their County Commission counterparts while also issuing a call to action.

'Stop that carnage': County Commission puts up money for commission to curb shootings

'Anatomy of a Homicide': 'ALCSO murder analysis points to youth, poverty, data disconnect with TPD

The city has devoted $4.3 million to TEMPO since it started in 2017 and has committed to a $1.3 million annual budget.

“We’ve been challenged to step up with 70K we’ve been spending your tax dollars on this already,” Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox said. “I want to encourage the county to get on board. We’re getting hit up twice.”

Pushed by McNeil following his agency’s “Anatomy of a Homicide” report – which analyzed common factors among the 140 people killed in violent acts in the last five years – the commission aims to find solutions to the challenges of violence, criminal justice, access to education, employment and health.

McNeil said of the people killed over the last five years, 83% of them were either expelled from school, dropped out or had been placed in alternative schooling.

He said he is looking for $350,000 from five entities to get the program running then wean off government funding by going after grants.

The five funding sources include $70,000 from the city, the county, the Leon County School District, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Trust Fund and the Tallahassee Police Department Trust Fund.

McNeil repeated his want to have as many partners involved with the commission because “this is not the Leon County Sheriff’s Office initiative. This is this entire community’s initiative.”

The commission is continuing to take shape as it gains more support.

Kelly Otte, the director of the Oasis Center for Girls and the Commission on the Status of Women and Girls, said she and McNeil have agreed to include components that involved women in the men’s program.

“This initiative is well past its time and there is community wide agreement that something has to happen,” Otte told commissioners. She said she’s asked McNeil to include an Oasis and CSWG seat on the council.

“The role of the women, the single moms in the lives of these youth is incredibly important.”

Contact Karl Etters at ketters@tallahassee.com or @KarlEtters on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Tallahassee noise ordinance gives TPD power to take on 'pop-up parties'

